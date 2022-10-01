Something subtle has been taking place for several months on WWE television, and while it has actually been noticeable, it might not be obvious to most.
The phrase less is more can be applied here, and when you consider the depth of the statement, it is impressive what WWE has been able to do.
Most would say that Charlotte and Becky Lynch are the two biggest female stars in WWE, and neither has been on TV for months now.
Charlotte has been off TV since the WrestleMania Backlash event on May 8 and Lynch hasn’t appeared since the Raw after SummerSlam.
With them off TV, and with Sasha Banks walking out of WWE in April, WWE could have been facing a massive void in its women’s division.
However, WWE has done a really good job of building depth in the division the past few months.
When Charlotte returns shortly and Lynch is back from her surgery, and if Banks returns, WWE will add three main event talents to what is now a deeper roster than what it had been during WrestleMania season.
This gives WWE flexibility with storylines, and with having more built up stars in the division, it can keep things fresh.
The next goal for Triple H and his writing team will be to build of the men’s division so that its mid-card performers are seen as viable opponents, much like how the women’s division is being built up now, partly because of the absence of the division’s missing stars.
Gunther v. Sheamus II
For some unknown reason, WWE is giving away the Gunter and Sheamus Clash at the Castle rematch on Smackdown Friday night.
Here is to hoping WWE saves the match for a big event. Personally, I am hoping something happens storyline-wise on Smackdown and the match does not happen Friday.
The first bout was a classic and if you haven’t seen it, I recommend pulling it up on Peacock/WWE Network.
Tales From The Territories
The latest VICE TV show about pro wrestling debuts Thursday at 10 p.m. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia are the executive producers.
WWE special on Fox
WWE will air its Top Ten Most Extreme Moments today on Fox. The show will air at 2:30 here in the Pittsburgh area.
Undertaker Hallmark ornament
Hallmark announced its first WWE Keepsake Ornament on Wednesday morning, and it will feature The Undertaker.
New fan!
I would like to take a moment to welcome a new reader to our column, Brexley B.
While it will be several years before she can actually read the column, I am sure her dad, and longtime reader of this column, Dr. Dan, will read this one to her!
This Week in History ...
In 1985, in a champion vs. champion match, NWA champion Ric Flair battled AWA champ Rick Martel to a double count out.
In 1999 on WWF’s U.K.-only PPV, world champion Triple H defeated The Rock in a steel cage match in the main event.
In 2000, Booker T won the third of his five WCW world titles when he defeated Jeff Jarrett.
In 2007, WWE champion John Cena was diagnosed with a complete tear of his right pectoral muscle. He was supposed to be out six to eight months, but he returned to the Royal Rumble less than four months later.
This week’s question
Chris Jericho is the new Ring of Honor champion. What is Tony Khan thinking? Or is he not thinking? Sean, Perryopolis.
I think you answered your own question! For all of the mindboggling things Khan has done over the last so many months, this is at the top of the list.
At this point in his career, Jericho should not be anywhere near a world title, and considering the ROH champion has always been looked at someone who is one of the top in-ring performers in the world.
The days of Jericho being in that class have been behind him for a long, long time.
Maybe Khan put the title on Jericho as a way of thanking him for being a massive shill for everything Khan does, but who knows.
Sad thing is, Khan has so many yes men around him, that he thinks everything he does is a great idea.
