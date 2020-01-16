Luke Wyvratt scored a game-high 21 points and Chris Peccon tallied 20 as Ringgold rolled past visiting Frazier, 75-39, in a non-section boys basketball game Wednesday night.
The Rams (9-5) led 16-9, 38-18 and 54-26 at the breaks.
Demetrius Butler added 18 points for Ringgold.
Josh Skotnicki and Luke Santo paced the Commodores (0-13) with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
