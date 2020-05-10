Waynesburg University head coaches Chris Hardie and Michelle Cross both participated in the 2020 Virtual Track & Field Summit last Sunday.
Hardie and Cross, who have helped the Yellow Jackets excel in cross country and track & field, respectively, in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference, shared their knowledge with a national audience at the event hosted by CoachesClinic.com with more than 470 people participating.
Speakers included current and former Olympians and collegiate coaches from NCAA Division I, II and III.
Hardie and Cross combined presented “How to Match Your Race Training with Your Race Strategy.”
“Basically, we covered how we use our workouts to strategically prepare for big meets at the end of the year,” Cross said. “Then, as the athletes do the workout, they visualize key elements to the race.”
Hardie was thrilled to be part of the event.
“It was an honor to represent the Waynesburg track and cross country programs at this national clinic,” Hardie said. “Presenting online was a unique opportunity and we enjoyed it. Hopefully, those in attendance went away with some useful information.”
Hardie is more than qualified to be a presenter. The five-time PAC women’s cross country Coach of the Year had guided the Yellow Jackets to four consecutive PAC team championships, which included three of the last four individual conference champions. His program also has yielded four NCAA Division III national qualifiers in the past five years including junior Aubrey Wingeart, the 2019 PAC Runner of the Year.
Cross’s resume includes being a two-time PAC Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Coach of the Year and the 2018 PAC Indoor Track & Field Coach of the Year. She also has guided the Yellow Jackets to three of the four combined PAC indoor and outdoor titles in her first two seasons. Cross is also an assistant coach on Hardie’s cross country coaching staff.
