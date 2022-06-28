At first, Perry Cunningham did not fully grasp the significance of him being named to independent baseball’s Frontier League Hall of Fame.
As time has passed, however, the Waynesburg University baseball coach and former professional pitcher understands the significance of the honor, which recognizes his outstanding performance for the Chillicothe Paints.
Cunningham will be honored on Wednesday, July 20, as part of a ceremony prior to the start of the 2022 Frontier League All-Star Game, which is being hosted by the Washington Wild Things.
“I never played for this moment, but I recognize what it means, and it means an awful lot,” Cunningham said. “I’d like to thank the Frontier League for thinking enough of me and my career. I’m truly humbled to even be considered for the Frontier League Hall of Fame, let alone be selected.
“I was in disbelief. If I’m being honest, I thought when I received an initial call from (Frontier League Commissioner Emeritus) Bill Lee … I wasn’t (quite sure). I didn’t realize I was being considered. When I realized, it was a special moment.”
Cunningham pitched for the Paints from 2004 to 2007 and led them to the 2005 and 2006 Frontier League Championship Series. Prior to that he spent the 2003 season in the Northeast League as a member of the Allentown Ambassadors.
His performance during his time with the Paints places him among the league leaders in wins (37), games started (78) and innings pitched (497.2) for a career. Cunningham logged seven complete games in his career with Chillicothe and he posted a 3.56 career ERA. He represented the Paints in the 2006 Frontier League All-Star Game.
A Steubenville, Ohio native, Cunningham was a three-time All-West Virginia Interscholastic Athletic Conference (WVIAC) selection while competing at Davis and Elkins College, Elkins, WV. As a senior, he was named WVIAC Pitcher of the Year and D&E’s College Male Athlete of the Year.
Cunningham’s coaching career began in 2004 as a volunteer assistant at D&E. The following season, he coached at Liberty High School in Bealeton, Virginia, before coming to Waynesburg for the 2008 season.
Cunningham just completed his first season as Yellow Jackets’ head coach. He is heading into his 16th season with the program, having also spent 14 years as an assistant with the Jackets prior to being named skipper before the 2021-22 school year.
Cunningham’s induction could help in recruiting at Waynesburg.
“I don’t think I need to feel some validation,” he said. “I do think I understand building a relationship with 16-, 17-, and 18-year-olds who are chasing the same dream I did is important. If they see that I’m going into the Frontier League Hall of Fame, I think it speaks to my dedication to the sport and that these things can be achieved.”
Cunningham credits his wife, Pam, for being a constant supporter of his baseball pursuits and career.
“I couldn’t have done it without (Pam’s) patience and love, and my parents’ support, which allowed me to chase my childhood dream rather than jumping into the real world right out of college. For that I am forever grateful,” Cunningham said.
“My wife and my parents sacrificed to give me the opportunity to pursue my dream. I just didn’t want to be a professional player. I wanted to be a major league baseball player. I didn’t make it so I feel there was some failure. To have the opportunity is a credit to them.”
The Cunninghams reside in Waynesburg with their sons Cooper, 10, and Cade, 8.
“Although I’m certainly biased, I was fortunate to play for the best organization in the Frontier League, led by Dr. Chris Hanners (owner) and Bryan Wickline former general manger and owner.
“I was lucky to learn the game from great coaches like Jamie Keefe, (former Pirates outfielder and former Paints’ manager) Glenn Wilson, long-time Frontier League coach and manager Mark Mason, Marty Dunn (coach), former Cy young Award winner Doug Drabek and MLB pitcher Johnny Ruffin.”
