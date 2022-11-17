Waynesburg's late rally fell short Wednesday night with Chatham holding on for a 76-71 victory in the Presidents' Athletic Conference opener for both teams.
Yellow Jackets fall in PAC opener, 76-71
- By the Herald-Standard
Thursday, November 17, 2022 1:58 PM
The Yellow Jackets (0-1, 0-2) trailed 68-53 with 3:43 remaining in the game, but manage to cut the deficit to 70-67 with 1:15 left. Waynesburg was unable to close the gap in the final minute and the Cougars held on for the conference win.
Matt Popeck led the Yellow Jackets with 19 points and a game-high 12 rebounds. Jansen Knotts scored a team-high 21 points and pulled down six rebounds.
Women's basketball
Chatham 72, Waynesburg 51 -- The Cougars led 18-11 after the first quarter and didn't look back for a win in the PAC opener.
Chatham's lead grew to 32-16 at halftime.
Avery Robinson led the Yellow Jackets (0-1, 0-2) with a game-high 21 points. Waynesburg Central grad Clara Paige Miller scored 11 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out two assists off the bench. Brownsville graduate Emma Seto pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds.
