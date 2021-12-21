Kenyon College led by nine at halftime Monday afternoon and visiting Waynesburg was unable to close the gap for a 68-49 non-conference loss.
Matt Popeck led the way for the Yellow Jackets (6-3) with 10 rebounds and 14 points, both game highs. Teammate Nijon Kirkman scored 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Bryson Wilt added nine points.
David Mazon and J. Sergio Matabuena shared scoring honors for Kenyon (2-9) with 11 points and seven rebounds apiece. Nick Lewis and Miles Versa both finished with 10 points.
