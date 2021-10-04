Grove City built a 24-0 halftime lead and went on to defeat host Waynesburg University on homecoming, 38-0, in PAC football action Saturday.
The Yellow Jackets fall to 1-3 in the conference and 1-4 overall. The Wolverines improve to 3-1 and 4-1.
Charleroi graduate Dakota Romantino led Waynesburg with six receptions for 63 yards despite playing with a cast on his left hand. Justin Flack paced the Jackets’ ground game with 15 carries for 59 yards.
James Davis piled up a team-high 14 tackles, including a game-high eight solo stops, for Waynesburg, and Brandon Tyson added five tackles and grabbed Waynesburg’s first interception of the season. Samuel Hamilton contributed a sack and two tackles for losses.
Waynesburg is off next week, then travels to Westminster on Oct. 16.
