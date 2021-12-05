The Waynesburg men held a slim one-point halftime lead Saturday night, and the Yellow Jackets carried the advantage through the final 20 minutes for a 75-67 Presidents' Athletic Conference victory over visiting Franciscan.
The Yellow Jackets (3-0, 5-2) led 25-24 at halftime.
Nijon Kirkman led the way for the home team with 13 points and 18 rebounds. Matt Popeck finished with a team-high 18 points. Jansen Knotts (15) and Ryan Felberg (13) also scored in double figures.
Sean Hickey pace Franciscan (1-2, 3-4) with a game-high 21 points. Justin Mack finished with 12 points and Nicholas Allienello added 10.
Penn State Fayette 106, Penn State Scranton 82 -- The Nittany Lions led by 23 points at halftime and rolled to an PSUAC home victory.
Tavian Mozie led the way for Fayette (2-4, 6-6) with a game-high 21 points. Dasilas Jones (19), Maurice Freeman (16), Carlton Canaday (14), Dominic Boring (12), and Will Hagwood also scored double digits.
Robert McAndrew scored a game-high 23 points for Scranton (2-5, 4-8). Matt Dessoye finished with 20 points.
East Stroudsburg 89, California (Pa.) 82 -- The Vulcans' rally in the second half fell short for a PSAC crossover road loss.
The Warriors (2-3) led 56-44 at halftime.
Keth Palek III had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds for California (5-2). Preston Boswell scored a team-high 20 points. Philip Alston finished with 16 points and Zyan Collins chipped in 14.
Justin Paz led the way for East Stroudsburg with 20 points. Lakeem McAliley (18), Carlos Pepin (15), and Marc Rodriguez (14) also scored in double digits for the Warriors.
Women's basketball
Waynesburg 83, Franciscan 55 -- The Yellow Jackets held the visitors to just five points in the first quarter on their way to a Presidents' Athletic Conferenc home victory.
Waynesburg (1-2, 1-7) led 17-5, 39-17 and 52-35 at the quarter breaks.
The Yellow Jackets' Avery Robinson had double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Brooke Fuller finished with 18 points and Madisen Dayton added 10 points. Kacey Kastroll pulled down 10 rebounds and scored eight points.
Ilena Gonzalez (13), Madison Doan (12), and Felicia MacGillivray (11) all scored in double figures for Franciscan (0-3, 0-7).
California (Pa.) 69, East Stroudsburg 29 -- The visiting Vulcans rolled to a PSAC crossover victory.
California (1-1, 5-1) held quarter leads of 18-1, 32-13 and 56-19.
Dejah Terrell had a double-double for the Vulcans with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Halle Herrington scored 14. Olivia Hudson (12) and Ciaira Loyd (10) also scored in double digits.
Izzy Vogel led East Stroudsburg (0-3, 0-5) with 10 points.
Penn State Fayette 83, Penn State Scranton 46 -- The Lady Lions led 22-9 after the first quarter and 42-18 at halftime on their way to a PSUAC home victory.
Alison Boykin led Fayette (4-2, 5-4) with 20 points. Morgan Rigsby had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Taylor McCormick added 17 points.
Danielle Powell led Scranton (0-7, 0-8) with 13 points. Courtney Varcoe added 10.
