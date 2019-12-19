Muskingum posted 55 points in the first half Wednesday night on its way to a 95-48 non-conference victory over visiting Waynesburg.
The Yellow Jackets trailed 55-24 at halftime.
Isaiah Alonzo was the lone Waynesburg player in double figures with 16 points.
Marcus Dempsey scored a game-high 27 points for the home team. Trey Singleton (11), Alex Masinelli (11), and Luis Suarez (10) also scored in double figures. Muskingum hit 16-of-28 3-point attempts.
