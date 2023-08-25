For the better part of the 2022 football season, the Waynesburg University football team enjoyed improvement and a distinct change of culture.
That resulted in several positive performances and outcomes, including important victories.
A close defeat to eventual Presidents’ Athletic Conference champion Carnegie Mellon University was a tough take. The Yellow Jackets had a legitimate chance to upset the Tartans, who went on to win a NCAA Division III playoff game and give eventual Stagg Bowl champion North Central (Ill.) fits in the second round.
What Waynesburg learned from defeat was that they could play with the best of the PAC.
That confidence gained may have not resulted in the end of season performance the Yellow Jackets wanted, but it did lay a foundation for this season.
Waynesburg, which went 4-6 overall and 3-5 to finish seventh in the 11-team PAC last year, traded wins and losses through their first four games of 2022.
The Yellow Jackets played one of its best games against CMU before falling, 27-20. The Yellow Jackets won their next two before losing their final three games.
Waynesburg was ranked seventh in the PAC’s annual preseason poll, voted on earlier this summer by conference head coaches, sports information directors and members of the media.
“We’re trying to get this going in the right direction,” said Yellow Jackets head coach Dr. Cornelius Coleman. “We want to build our own culture. We feel we have so much momentum building for the program.
“The victories and our performance (against CMU) gave us confidence. At the end of the day, we still did not come out with a victory. Things needed to change and we feel we’ve started to change them. The level of expectation has gone up.
“You can feel and see the culture changing in the film room, weight room, classroom and on the practice field.”
Offensively, Waynesburg will be led by a stable of backs, including senior Justin Flack (5-7, 190), who was first-team All-PAC with 811 rushing yards and a PAC-high 11 rushing touchdowns and 12 total touchdowns. Flack also caught 23 passes for 263 yards.
Junior Hunter Cameron (5-10, 215) rushed for 623 yards and five TDs.
The Yellow Jackets’ top threat at receiver is junior Dakota Romantino (5-10, 178), who had 37 receptions with five touchdowns and averaged 18.6 yards per catch and 76.7 yards per game. The Charleroi graduate played in only eight games.
Sophomore Isaac Trout (5-9, 160), a Southmoreland High School product, caught 13 passes for 175 yards and a TD.
Three-fifths of Waynesburg’s offensive line returns with seniors Frank Cortazzo IV (6-0, 300) and Alex Torrance (6-0, 275) leading the way. Sophomore Jacob Brisky (6-3, 225) returns after starting eight games as a freshman.
The big question is who will succeed Tyler Raines at quarterback. Sophomore Thomas Burke III (5-10, 165) saw action last season and led Waynesburg to a victory over Geneva.
Defensively, the Yellow Jackets will feature senior linemen Jeff Zellem (6-4, 300) and Chuck Taylor (6-0, 280). Linebackers will be led by sophomore Austin Derr (6-2, 218). Sophomore Emanuel Myers (5-11, 170) also played a role in 2022.
The secondary features senior Monroe Mohler (5-10, 180) and junior Brennen Boron (5-11, 185).
Kicking appears to be in the capable hands -- or on the foot -- of senior Ricco Sastoque (6-0, 160), who was perfect in 18 extra point attempts and 4-of-6 field goal attempts. He also booted 10 touchbacks and averaged 57 yards per kickoff.
Waynesburg opens the season on Sept. 2 at John F. Wiley Stadium against Allegheny with a 1 p.m. kickoff. The following week the Yellow Jackets will host Grove City.
Waynesburg will get its rematch Sept. 16 with CMU. After hosting Westminster Sept. 23, the Yellow Jackets will play four of their last six games on the road against Thiel, Case Western Reserve, Bethany and Washington & Jefferson. Waynesburg plays W&J in the regular season finale at Cameron Stadium in Washington.
Waynesburg’s all-time football record is 479-474-38.
Coleman is assisted by Sam London (assistant head coach/running backs/special teams), Gabe Luvara (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks), Dave Arnold (defensive coordinator/linebackers), Russ Moore (offensive line/operations manager), Nick Schroeder (recruiting coordinator/safeties), Zack Windsor (graduate assistant/wide receivers), Jaxson Judkins (mental health and wellness) and Tristan Hoke (graduate assistant).
“We’ve been talking a lot about taking the next step leadership-wise,” Coleman said. “Hearing that and seeing that from their peers and teammates is even better. We’re encouraging that in house, within the team structure, is important in moving forward.
“We can’t take any week off. We must prepare for every game. We must be tough physically and mentally. It’s time to take the next step.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.