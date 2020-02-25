Chatham led by 21 at halftime and then held off a second-half rally for a 72-64 victory Tuesday night over visiting Waynesburg in the Presidents' Athletic Conference quarterfinals.
The Yellow Jackets close the season with a 6-10 record. Chatham improves to 17-9.
Brennan Smith had a solid game for Waynesburg with 26 points and 11 rebounds, both game-highs. Isaiah Alonzo scored 19 and Frank Bozicevic added 12.
Malik Potter paced Chatham with 24 points. Elijah Sutton added 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.