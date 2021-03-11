Matt Popeck scored a career-high 39 points Wednesday night, but Waynesburg was unable to rally past visiting Grove City in a 77-65 loss to close out the Presidents' Athletic Conference regular season.
Popeck's total was the most for Waynesburg (3-6) since Ray Robinson scored 42 points against Thiel in the 2002-03 season.
The Yellow Jackets are seeded seventh for the PAC tournament.
Waynesburg cut the score to 51-49 with 11:36 left in the game, but the Wolverines (6-3) responded with 9-0 run.
The Yellow Jackets' Isaiah Alonzo scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds.
Monessen graduate Justice Rice paced Grove City with 18 points and seven rebounds.
College baseball
Grove City 2, Waynesburg 1; Grove City 13, Waynesburg 3 -- The Yellow Jackets opened the season by dropping both ends of a Presidents' Athletic Conference road doubleheader.
Yough graduate Mike Bell doubled and scored Waynesburg's only run in the first game. Bell also had two singles and a sacrifice fly in the nightcap.
Connellsville graduate Nolan Porterfield drove in the Yellow Jackets' third run on a fielder's choice.
Belle Vernon graduate Joe Sabolek took the loss in the second game, allowing eight runs (four earned) on seven hits and five walks. He struck out four.
College softball
California (Pa.) 4, Gannon 1; Gannon 3, California (Pa.) 0 -- Ellie Lobdell went the distance to pitch the Vulcans to victory in the first game of a PSAC West road doubleheader.
Lobdell (4-0) struck out a career-high 11 batters in the first-game win. She allowed one earned run on seven hits and two walks in seven innings.
Brooke Wilson led the way for the Vulcans (3-1) in the opener with two singles and two walks. Elizabeth Forward graduate Jordan Pinneri scored California's first run after reaching base on an error.
The Vulcans could only muster two hits in the nightcap.
Kaitlyn Leary lost her first collegiate start, allowing one earned run on two hits and four walks in three innings of work.
