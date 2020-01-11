Waynesburg University rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit to defeat Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) rival Washington & Jefferson, 85-70, on Saturday at Rudy Marisa Field House.
The Yellow Jackets (2-3, 2-12) trailed 47-33 at the halftime before outscoring the Presidents, 52-23, in the second half.
Waynesburg University’s Ryan Felberg was the game’s leading scorer with 22 points on seven field goals (three 3-pointers) and was 5 of 7 at the foul line. Teammate Frank Bozicevic made five 3-pointers, two 2-point baskets and was 2 of 2 at the line for 21 points.
The Yellow Jackets’ Isaiah Alonzo connected on five field goals and two free throws for 12 points. Teammate Briston Bennett also scored 12 on five field goals and two free throws. Waynesburg University’s Cam Auld made four field goals and three free throws for 11.
Jonathan DeVito scored 19 points for Washington & Jefferson (3-3, 8-6).
