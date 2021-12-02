The Waynesburg men rallied from a four-point halftime deficit Wednesday night for a 62-52 Presidents' Athletic Conference road victory at Grove City.
The Yellow Jackets (2-0, 4-2) outscored the Wolverines in the final 20 minutes, 38-24.
Waynesburg's Nijon Kirkman posted a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds. Matt Popeck finished with a team-high 16 points. Ryan Felberg added 15 points.
Ben Rose and Jonah Block shared scoring honors for Grove City (0-2, 3-3) with eight points apiece.
The Waynesburg women fell behind in the first quarter and were unable to rally in a 63-55 loss to Grove City.
The Wolverines led 25-20, 34-31 and 52-38 at the quarter breaks.
Brooke Fuller had a solid performance for Waynesburg (0-2, 0-7) with 21 points and 18 rebounds. Marley Wolf finished with 16 points.
Jaden Davinsizer led Grove City (2-0, 4-1) with 15 points. Megan Kallock was also in double figures with 14, as was Kat Goetz with 12 points. Allison Podkul grabbed 13 rebounds.
