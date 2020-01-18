Frank Bozicevic scored a game-high 26 points and Waynesburg outscored visiting Thiel 50-38 in the second half to pick up its fourth consecutive win after an 0-13 start, 76-64, in men's basketball action Saturday.
Ryan Felberg and Isaiah Alonzo followed with 20 and 18 points for the Yellow Jackets, who improve to 4-3 in the PAC and 4-12 overall. Alonzo also grabbed eight rebounds.
Chima Omeihe led the Tomcats (4-10, 3-4) with 15 points.
Felberg’s 3-pointer to open the second half broke a 26-26 tie and put Waynesburg ahead to stay.
