Brennan Smith scored a game-high 27 points and Waynesburg converted 11 of 12 free throws in overtime to upset host Saint Vincent, 73-68, in a PAC men’s basketball thriller on Wednesday.
It was Waynesburg’s third win in a row after an 0-12 start.
The Yellow Jackets (3-12, 3-3) were held without a field goal in the extra frame but Smith made all eight of his foul shots, including a pair with 2:15 left that broke a 66-66 tie and put Waynesburg ahead to stay, and two more with 52 seconds left to make it 70-66. Frank Bozicevic, who tallied 20 points, sealed it by converting three out of four free throws over the final 29 seconds.
Waynesburg led 25-23 at halftime. The Bearcats (9-6, 4-2) forced overtime when Josh Duda made a pair of foul shots with 23 seconds left in regulation after Smith had put the Yellow Jackets ahead by two with a layup at 40 seconds.
Isaiah Alonzo had a double-double for Waynesburg with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Duda came off the bench to lead Saint Vincent with 16 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.