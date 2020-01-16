Waynesburg threw a scare into PAC-leading Saint Vincent before falling on the road, 96-86, in women's basketball action on Wednesday.
The Yellow Jackets (2-13, 1-5) fell behind 24-9 in the first seven minutes but battled back to within 54-43 by halftime. Waynesburg cut the gap to 77-71 with 3:52 left in the game after consecutive baskets by Alli Delaney and Brooke Fuller but could get no closer.
The Jackets put five players in double figures. Delaney led the way with 22 and was followed by Andrea Orlosky (17), Anika Dansby (14), Fuller (12) and Leighton Croft (10).
The Bearcats (10-5, 6-0) also had five players in double digits, led by Jenna Lafko and Kayla Slovenec with 18 apiece.
