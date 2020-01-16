Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Scattered snow showers during the morning. Then partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon. High 42F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.