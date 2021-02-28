Isaiah Alonzo scored 23 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, both team highs, Saturday afternoon to lead Waynesburg to a 61-55 road victory at Washington & Jefferson in Presidents' Athletic Conference play.
The Yellow Jackets (3-4, 3-4) outscored the Presidents in the second half, 41-34.
Matt Popeck was also in double figures for Waynesburg with 13 points.
Cameron Seemann shared game-scoring honors for Washington & Jefferson (5-2, 5-2) with 23 points. Kyran Mitchell scored 14 points and Jake Livingston pulled down a team-high 13 rebounds.
Women's basketball
Washington & Jefferson 79, Waynesburg 45 -- The Presidents pulled away in the second half for a Presidents' Athletic Conference road victory.
Washington & Jefferson (6-0, 6-0) led 20-11 after the first quarter and 40-28 at halftime. The Presidents outscored Waynesburg in the second half, 39-17.
Andrea Orlosky led the Yellow Jackets (0-6, 0-6) with 14 points.
Brownsville grad Alie Seto finished with 17 points for the Presidents. Sarah Berardelli scored a game-high 18 points and Piper Morningstar added 10 in the victory.
College baseball
California (Pa.) 7, Wheeling (W.Va.) 1 -- Brownsville graduate Dylan Brosky allowed one earned run on three hits and two walks in five innings for the non-conference home victory at Wild Things Park over the Cardinals.
Devin Foster, Albert Gallatin grad Jackson Miller and junior Patrick Gumto combined on four scoreless innings of relief. Gumto had four strikeouts in two innings of work.
After Wheeling scored a run in the third inning, the Vulcans responded with seven unanswered runs. Josh Rankin led the offense with two hits and three RBI. Patrick Brogan also had two hits with an RBI and two stolen bases.
