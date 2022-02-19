Freeport closed the game with a 9-2 run to rally for a 56-49 road victory Friday night in a WPIAL Class AAAA boys basketball first round playoff game at Uniontown.
Freeport (13-9) advances to the quarterfinals to play at third-seeded Belle Vernon (18-3) on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
The game was tied at 47 with less than four minutes remaining when Ben Lane made 1-of-2 free throws to give the Yellowjackets a lead they would not relinquish.
The Yellowjackets' Vincent Clark made 4-of-6 free throws down the stretch to secure the victory. Clark scored a game-high 22 points, half coming in the fourth quarter.
"The only difference is we have freshman and sophomores and they have juniors and seniors. We knew No. 15 (Vinnie Clark) is a player," said Uniontown coach Rob Kezmarsky. "Clark is a senior player. He showed it at the end."
The Red Raiders entered the fourth quarter with a 40-38 lead and managed to hold the lead through the first half of the final eight minutes. However, the shots, mainly slicing through the lane, stopped falling and Freeport made the most of the dry spell to rally for an 18-9 advantage in the fourth quarter.
"Towards the last four, five minutes, we had a lot of shots in the lane. They just didn't go," said Kezmarsky. "They made a few more shots. Ours were in and out. When you get shots in the lane, you're happy with that.
"And, they made (their foul shots)."
Kezmarsky added, "Shots we made in the first three quarters we didn't make in the fourth. It was a good game."
Freeport converted 11-of-18 foul shots, including 8-of-11 in the fourth quarter. Uniontown made 4-of-8 attempts.
Uniontown came out of the gate strong, hitting a pair of early 3-pointers for a 6-2 lead. The home team survived a mini-run from Freeport to steadily pull away for a 16-8 lead after the first quarter.
Calvin Winfrey III hit the opening 3-pointer of the quarter and added a pair of free throws. Tanner Uphold hit a pair of breakaway layups. Notorious Grooms made a 3-pointer and Bakari Wallace sliced through the lane for a bucket.
Uniontown held the lead through the second quarter, but Freeport sliced two points of the deficit for a 27-21 halftime score.
"Our defense was great the whole time. Everything we did worked. We stopped them. They made a couple more plays than we did," said Kezmarsky. "Defensively, we can't ask for more.
"I thought our kids played really well."
The offenses picked up in the third quarter and the Red Raiders' lead fell to just two points entering the fourth quarter.
Uphold led the Red Raiders with 13 points. Grooms scored 11 and Winfrey finished with nine.
Zach Clark scored 11 points, all in the second half, for Freeport. Jason Kijowski finished with 10.
Uniontown closes the season with an overall record of 14-9.
"Freeport, Deer Lakes, we thought we could compete with them. Not to say we're better than them," said Kezmarsky, adding, "It was a tough game. We start two freshman and I think you saw the future with Kadrian (McLee)."
