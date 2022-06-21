The YMCA Hi-Flyers gymnastics team has returned with a flourish.
The team was temporarily halted in February of 2020 for social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic but in June of last year team practices resumed with an entirely new set of gymnasts due to attrition from the temporary pandemic closures.
The competition season began in October with 11 gymnasts and all 11 qualified for the regional championships held in Meadville. Out of that group 10 gymnasts moved onto the State Championships held in Warren.
Following are the top State Championship scores and places from the Hi-Flyers team (event maximum score is 10 and All Around maximum score is 40).
Evie Filmeck, Level 2 (6 year-olds): first place All Around State Champion (35.95), first place Vault, first place Bars, first place Floor, third place Beam.
Keira Moss, Level 2 (10 year-olds): second place All Around Champion (37.5), first place Beam, second place Vault, third place Bars, fourth place Floor.
Ali Rossi, Level 2 (11 year-olds): third place All Around State Champion (35.15), third place Vault, third place Beam, fourth place Bars, fourth place Floor.
Elise Rossi, Level 3 (9 year-olds): second place All Around State Champion (36.15), second place Beam.
Seven gymnasts qualified for Nationals being held June 22-26 in Toledo, Ohio. The gymnasts had to obtain a specific score to qualify for each championship meet. YMCA gymnastics required a score of 32 in order to qualify to register and participate at the national meet this year.
Those who qualified are:
Level 2: Clara Cully, Hannah Shipley, Keira Moss, Aubrienna Roundtree, Ali Rossi and Evie Filmeck.
Level 3: Elise Rossi.
The team's highest All Around scores for the season were: Keira Moss, 37.5; Elise Rossi, 36.15; Evie Filmeck, 35.95; Ali Rossi, 35.45; Hannah Shipley, 34.5; Clara Cully, 33.175; Aubrienna Roundtree, 32.95.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.