GREENSBURG -- Laurel Highlands battled to the bitter end, but the Mustangs did not have another comeback left in them as they were edged by York Suburban, 57-56, Friday night in the opening round of the PIAA Class AAAAA basketball playoffs in front of a standing room only crowd at Greensburg Salem High School.
The WPIAL champion Mustangs closed the season with a 17-9 record. York Suburban (22-7) advances to play fellow District 3 team Elizabethtown in the second round of the state playoffs on Tuesday. Elizabethtown (20-9) defeated WPIAL runner-up Mars, 58-56.
The last PIAA victory for the Mustangs, a 64-58 win over City League champion Brashear, came in the 1986 Class AAAA playoffs. Laurel Highlands was edged by Farrell in the next round, 64-62.
The last state appearance was in 2006, a 67-51 Class AAA first-round loss to Greater Johnstown.
"It's just been a magical playoff run," said Laurel Highlands coach Rick Hauger. "We were a legitimate No. 8 seed. We knocked off the top seed (Penn Hills), fourth seed (Thomas Jefferson), and third seed (Mars). We beat a lot of quality teams.
"What these kids accomplished can not be taken from them. I'm so proud of the guys. They battled and didn't quit."
The Mustangs trailed 40-33 entering the fourth quarter.
The Trojans' Savon Sutton hit a 3-pointer for a 47-39 lead as the Mustangs could not draw any closer than five until late in the game.
Laurel Highlands' Tim Smith hit his second 3-pointer of the quarter with 1:12 remaining to cut the gap to 55-50.
The Mustangs' pressure defense after a timeout led to a turnover and basket by Gallagher, the final off his game-high 32 points. Laurel Highlands regained control of the ball and Gallagher found Nick Egnot open for a layup, the big man's only points of the game, to make the score 55-54 with 38 seconds left in the game.
LH called quick timeout after Egnot's basket to set up the defense.
"With 30 seconds left, we were yelling our code to foul. After our trap (near halfcourt), we got the ball to the guy we wanted to foul. But, right before (Camden Brewer) drove the baseline and he scored. It was so loud they couldn't hear us," explained Hauger.
Brewer finished with 16 points.
The Mustangs called timeout after the ball entered the front court with 11.8 seconds left. The out-of-bounds play did not play out as designed with Gallagher putting up a defensed 3-pointer as the clock wound down. The ball hit off the front of the rim and Keandre Cook grabbed the rebound and banked in the putback.
"We had a play set up for the last 11 seconds. We didn't get to it. (Rodney's) the guy we wanted to take the shot. It just wasn't the shot we (designed)," explained Yauger.
But, the Mustangs' magical playoff run ran out of time as the final couple seconds ticked off the clock.
It would've been easy for the Mustangs to quit given how the opening eight minutes played out. The Trojans sprinted out of the gate for a 19-5 lead in the first quarter.
Gallagher scored all five of LH's first quarter points.
"We had some pretty good looks on those shots in the first quarter. They just didn't go in," said Hauger.
The Mustangs, as they have throughout their playoff run, fought back in the second quarter. Gallagher cut the deficit to 23-18 late in the half, but York Suburban scored the last four points of the quarter for a 27-18 halftime lead.
"A couple of times we lost our way. We lost our assignments," Hauger said of the first half.
Gallagher (14) and Tyvaughn Long (4) accounted for the all of the Mustangs' points in the first half.
"Rodney was absolutely brilliant," said Hauger.
The Mustangs drew to five points several times through the first three quarters, but York Suburban also had an answer and the response was usually a 3-pointer.
"I just like the way we pecked away at it," said Haugher. "First of all, we did a lot better job of plugging up the foul line area in the second half.
"I'll take our chances in the open court. We didn't always make the shot. We always had a good look."
The Trojans had a stout backline, including Aidan Hughley (6-6), Anthony Brown (6-4), and DeVante Embrey-Banks (6-3). Hughley led York Suburban with 18 points and Brown added 16.
"They're probably the longest team we've seen. Their two guys inside were muscular. We're long, but we're lean," said Hauger. "We did a really good job of rebounding."
Hauger praised the effort of Long battling the Trojans' big bodies, despite being saddled with foul trouble from the second quarter on.
"He did a great job in there," said Hauger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.