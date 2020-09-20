Gamal Marballie scored three touchdowns but it wasn't enough as Yough fell to host South Park, 28-26, in an Interstate Conference battle Friday night.
Marballie's fourth-quarter, 16-yard fumble return for a TD pulled the Cougars (0-1, 1-1) within two but they failed on a two-point conversion run and the Eagles hung on for the win.
After a scoreless first quarter the two teams combined for five second-quarter touchdowns.
South Park went up 14-0 sparked by Nate May who caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Harper Conroy and ran for a three-yard TD.
Yough pulled even on a pair of touchdown passes from Tristan Waldier, eight yards to C.J. Waldier and and 26 yards to Marballie.
Conroy put South Park up before intermission with a nine-yard touchdown pass to Brendan Wood.
The Eagles extended their lead to 28-14 on a one-yard TD run by May in the fourth quarter.
Marballie's 16-yard touchdown run pulled the Cougars to within 28-20 after a missed two-point conversion, and Marballie's fumble returned capped the scoring.
Conroy completed 11 of 15 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns.
