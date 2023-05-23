NATRONA HEIGHTS -- Every play is magnified when two baseball teams play a tight one-run game.
A call here, a bunt there, a mistake at the wrong time, any of those moments can turn the tide.
When the dust had cleared from a tense pitchers duel between third-seeded Yough and sixth-seeded Neshannock it was the Lancers who were moving on in the WPIAL Class AAA playoffs with a 2-1 quarterfinal victory at Highlands High School on Monday night.
Cameron Foy pitched five scoreless innings in relief of starter Jacob Walzer to earn the win and Neshannock (17-4) scored the go-ahead run on a safety squeeze bunt in the sixth inning to advance into Tuesday's semifinals against second-seeded Avonworth while also qualifying for the PIAA tournament.
The Cougars' season comes to a close with a 16-6 record.
Yough thought it had scored the tiebreaking run in the bottom of the fifth inning but Jack Sampson was called out on a close play at home plate that left the score tied at 1-1. It turned out to be a key call in the outcome.
"It came down to a couple plays we made mistakes on and a couple bang-bang calls by the umpire that we didn't have go our way," Cougars coach Dan Palm said. "It could've been 2-1 the other way, it could've been 3-2. It was such a well-played close game."
Hits were at a premium on this night with the teams combining for just eight.
Yough had just three of those, including two by Sampson who was 2 for 2 with a walk and a stolen base.
James Shoman was strong on the mound in defeat for the Cougars, throwing a complete game. The right-hander allowed just one earned run on five hits and one walk along with one hit batter while striking out five.
"He's done it all year," Palm said. "The kid's phenomenal. He doesn't throw 85 miles an hour, he throws maybe low 80s, but he battles. He doesn't give in on any pitch.
"This game was just like he did all year. We just ran into a really good team and they punched across a couple runs. You've got to give them credit. They're a good, gritty team and they got the runs they needed."
After loading the bases thanks to two walks and an error but failing to score in the first inning, Yough pushed across its only run to take a 1-0 lead in the second.
Blake Ulander led off with a walk and then took off for second base on a pick-off throw to first by Walzer and the relay to second was high, allowing Ulander to race around to third. Bobby Etze followed with a sacrifice fly to right field.
Foy took over for Welzer after Sampson singled leading off the third inning. Welzer allowed one run on one hit with three walks and four strikeouts in two-plus innings.
Neshannock pulled even in the fourth inning. Nate Rynd reached on an error and Grant Melder hit a ball down the left-field line that was ruled fair for a double despite protests from the Yough dugout that it was foul. Andrew Frye hit a sacrifice fly to center that made it 1-1.
Yough threatened in the fifth when Sampson shot a one-out single into right field and sprinted to third on Matt Sanner's grounder that resulted in an error. A few pitches later, Sanner scampered off first to intentionally get caught in a rundown and Sampson broke for home. Catcher Rynd took the throw and swiped at Sampson as he made a head-first slide and the umpire ruled the tag was made for the out.
Yough's coaching staff strongly disagreed and one of the Cougars' assistants was ejected from the game after protesting too loudly.
Sanner wasn't supposed to take off at that particular moment, according to Palm when he retraced the play.
"I was waving for the kid down in the bullpen to come in because he was going to be on deck and the guy at first thought I was telling him to go," Palm explained. "Still, I was probably going to have him go the next pitch so it was going to happen anyway. But, they did it right. As soon as the first baseman releases the ball to the second baseman is when our guy from third is supposed to go. He did it right, and they just threw him out.
"It was a very close play and they got the call."
The Lancers plated what proved to be the winning run in the top of the next inning.
Andrew Frye hit a lead-off double and pinch-runner Andrew Moses advanced to third when Jake Rynd's sacrifice bunt attempt resulted in an infield single. After a strikeout another well-placed bunt by Luke Glies allowed Moses to score.
That was enough for Foy, who surrendered just two hits with no walks while striking out 11.
"He's the best pitcher we've faced this year," Palm said. "He was really good and we just couldn't get anything going against him."
It was a gut-wrenching loss for a senior-laden Yough squad.
"I told them we're proud of them," Palm said of his postgame talk. "This is such a hard-working bunch with so many seniors. They don't deserve for it to end this way but we told them to keep their heads held high.
Palm, formerly an assistant who took over the head coaching position this year, guided Yough to a first-place finish in Section 4. It was the first time in program history the Cougars won back-to-back section championships but that was little consolation for Palm and his team on this night.
"They will appreciate that more later but right now it wasn't real important to us," Palm said. "We knew we had bigger goals with a very heavy senior class. They kept their focus on going farther.
"We just didn't get it done but the effort was there until the end."
