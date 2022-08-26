There is a homecoming on Cougar Mountain this season with the Yough football program.
Ben Hoffer, a 2009 Yough graduate who was a two-time All-Conference running back who once rushed for 400 yards in a game, was hired in April after nine seasons as an assistant at East Allegheny.
A Washington & Jefferson graduate who played slot and was an honorable mention kick returner for the Presidents, described how the transition to a new coach has been going for the program, which only has nine wins over the last five seasons.
“I feel things are going well, and the kids are picking up on things,” said Hughes. “It is a learning process for me getting to know them, and vice versa.
“They are buying in, and I am excited for that.”
The Cougars will use multiple formations on offense and on defense, and when asked about goals, Hoffer didn’t hesitate to explain.
“We are going to go game-by-game and would like to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2013," said Hoffer, adding, “Let’s see what happens.”
Hoffer said the team has expectations to reach those goals.
“We expect to be competitive in every game and give us a chance to win in the fourth quarter,” said Hoffer.
Sophomore Raidon Kuroda started the last two games of the 2021 season and will get the nod behind center.
Senior Ian Sarver is the running back, while classmate Blake Ulander will see time in the backfield, as welll as in the slot. Junior Julian Varrenti will play fullback and H-Back, and sophomore Beau Yuhas is set to play tight end.
Hoffer mentioned five players who will see time at receiver with the quintet consisting of seniors JJ Waller, Gavin Roebuck, Cole Keller, and James Shoman, and freshman Ryan Sarber.
The starting offensive line is set with senior Dustin Fitzginnons (left tackle), junior Colby Fender (left guard), junior Hunter Fallecker (center), sophomore Collin Kasper (right guard), and sophomore Aiden Humenick (right tackle).
Three other linemen who are expected to get playing time are senior Brett Suehr, junior De’Andre Harding, and sophomore Luke Waltonbaugh.
Fitzgibbons, Humenick, Harding, Casper and Suher will play at defensive tackle. Ulander and Yuhaz will man defensive end and outside linebacker depending on the defensive scheme, while Varrenti is the middle linebacker.
Other linebackers include Kuroda, Ian Sarver, freshman Corbin Rynstatler and Fender.
The cornerbacks are Waller, junior Mikey Nogy, Keller and senior Brendon Converso. The safeties are Roebuck, Shobin, and Ryan Sarver.
Aiden Werner, who also plays on the soccer team, will handle the kicking duties.
Yough opens the Hoffer era when it hosts South Allegheny Week 0, and after three non-conference games, the Cougars open Allegheny Conference play when Derry comes to town.
The other teams in the conference include Apollo-Ridge, Burrell, Imani Christian, Ligonier Valley, Serra Catholic and Steel Valley.
“We have some really good teams in the conference,” Hoffer said. “We are looking forward to the challenge and we will be successful if we stay disciplined and win the turnover battle.”
