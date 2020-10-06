Mackenzie Pritts tallied both of her team's goals as Yough handed visiting Southmoreland its first loss of the season, 2-1, in a Section 3-AA girls volleyball match Monday night.
Tatum Lucero scored the first-place Lady Scotties' only goal. Southmoreland falls to 8-1 overall and 6-1 in the section, where it still holds a one-game lead over second-place Mount Pleasant and Brownsville.
The fourth-place Lady Cougars improve to 7-3 overall and 4-3 in the section.
