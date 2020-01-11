Gamal Marballie led the way for Yough with 37 points, but the Cougars dropped a 68-66 decision to visiting Freeport Friday night in Section 1-AAAA action.
Yough (0-4, 4-9) led after the first quarter, 21-16, and at the half, 36-35, but Freeport pulled ahead after three quarters, 55-49.
The Cougars outscored Freeport in the final eight minutes, 17-13.
Josh O'Bradovich scored 14 points for Yough.
Garret Schaffhauser led Freeport (1-3, 3-7) with 20 points. Aiden Skradski (17) and Bradyn Clark (12) also scored in double figures.
Section 1-AAAA
Freeport 16-19-20-13 -- 68
Yough 21-15-13-17 -- 66
Freeport: Garret Schaffhauser 20, Aiden Skradski 17, Bradyn Clark 12. Yough: Gamal Marballie 37, Josh O'Bradovich 14. Records: Freeport (1-3, 3-7), Yough (0-4, 4-9).
