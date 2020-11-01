Yough has a youthful roster that includes just three seniors but it wasn’t intimidated when it lined up to play South Park in a WPIAL girls soccer quarterfinal playoff match on Saturday afternoon.
While the host Lady Eagles were the top-seeded team in Class 2A, to Yough’s players they were facing a familiar team they knew they could compete with.
The ninth-seeded Lady Cougars’ defense shut down their former section foe and Nicole Veychek scored the lone goal as Yough upset South Park, 1-0, to advance to the semifinals for the second consecutive season.
Yough will travel to No. 5 Avonworth, which defeated No. 4 Southmoreland, 3-2, on Wednesday for a 6:30 p.m. match.
“South Park has been in our section so we were familiar with them,” Yough coach Dann Appolonia said. “We’ve played them very hard over the past several years so that probably helped. Even though they’re the No. 1 seed, the girls certainly weren’t intimidated in any way.
“We knew going in that if we played a solid game defensively that we’d have a chance, and we did. They really only had one good quality shot on goal. Our defense did a great job of staying within the structure of what we had planned, and executing.”
Yough and the Lady Eagles played four times the past two years with South Park holding 2-1-1 head-to-head edge. The two tied for first place in 2019.
The match’s only goal came at the 22-minute mark of the first half when Veychek scored off a free kick by Natalie Vilchek.
“Natalie put a nice volley into the middle, it hit between a couple players and fell right to Nicole’s feet and she finished it,” Appolonia said.
It was only the second goal South Park allowed all season. The first was to Class 3A playoff team Thomas Jefferson in the regular-season finale.
“It gave us confidence for sure,” Appolonia said of the goal. “The first goal is always important, especially if you have a young team. You worry if you fall behind, mentally, if they’ll be able to get over that.”
Staked to a one-goal lead, Yough’s defense did the rest with goalkeeper Marin Sleith stopping all nine shots she faced, most from long range.
“We were able to frustrate them to the point where they did start to lose some of their focus,” Appolonia said. “They were moving the ball pretty decent in the first half but as we continued to hold the fort and the game started getting closer to the end, then I think they started to panic a little bit and get out of their game somewhat.”
There was not an overly joyous celebration after the big win, according to Appolonia.
“I think to some extent they were too exhausted to be too excited,” Appolonia said. “I know I was certainly pumped, that’s for sure,” Appolonia added with a laugh.
“It was great win for them.”
Appolonia admitted he’ll have to do some homework on his next opponent.
“We’ve never played Avonworth before so I’m going to have to get some information on them,” he said. “If they beat Southmoreland they must be a quality team. They only had one loss and one tie on the year and both of those were against (No. 2) North Catholic (which shut out Brownsville, 3-0, also on Saturday), so I expect we’re going to run into a pretty strong team.”
After graduating eight starters from last year’s WPIAL finalist and PIAA qualifier, Appolonia figured the 2019 season would be a work in progress for the Lady Cougars, who finished third in Section 3 behind Southmoreland and Brownsville.
“I knew we were going to struggle early,” he said. “Any time you replace that many starters who’ve been a big part of the program for so long there is going to be a period of time where you have to adjust. We did have some returning players who were very good. Those players that were sitting on the bench last year, a lot of them weren’t getting any playing time just because of how good the players in front of them were. It wasn’t as if they weren’t good players.
“I knew going into the season we had a lack of experience and I knew that was going to hurt for awhile but I was hopeful that as the season went on, as they got more experience we’d be able to put it together. So far we have.
“We just have to keep it going.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.