Yough swept Uniontown in a Section 3-AAA girls volleyball match, 3-0, Thursday night.
The host Lady Cougars (2-6, 2-6) won by score of 25-16, 25-20 and 25-19.
Tyannah Eddings had eight assists and four digs for the Lady Raiders (2-7, 3-7) who also got 14 digs from Nevaeh McCargo and 11 digs from Riley Baker.
