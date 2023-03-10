Jim Nesser felt his Yough boys basketball team would improve this season after going 13-10 and finishing fourth in Section 4-AAA a year ago.
Sitting at 5-7 partway through the season, it looked as if Nesser’s assessment was off the mark. Then the Cougars caught fire and a late turnaround propelled them to their first section title and PIAA playoff berth since 2005.
Yough (17-9) travels to Penn Cambria (21-5) in Cresson for a 5 p.m. state first-round game on Saturday.
Also in action Saturday will be Monessen’s girls team in the PIAA Class A bracket. The Lady Greyhounds (17-6), also a section champion and the fifth-place team out of the WPIAL, face approximately a four-hour trip to play District 9 champion Otto Eldred (23-2) at 3 p.m. in Duke Center.
“I’ll be honest, we thought we’d be better than last year but we didn’t know how much better,” Nesser said. “The whole season has been a little bit of ups and downs and this is where we ended up.”
Yough won its first three games, then lost seven of its next nine before closing the regular season on a 10-game winning streak to tie Washington for first place.
The Cougars opened the postseason with a 46-25 home win over Burrell, then played in three consecutive tight battles, falling at Neshannock, 53-49, in the quarterfinals and losing a consolation game to Shady Side Academy, 53-51, before defeating Mohawk, 70-67, in a second consolation game to punch their ticket to the PIAA tournament as the seventh-place WPIAL team.
“I wouldn’t saying I’m shocked by it,” Nesser said. “But it feels good to see where we’re at. It’s a whole new season now.”
Beating Penn Cambria will be a tough assignment, according to Nesser.
“They beat Deer Lakes in the first round last year,” he said. “They’re a good team that shoots the ball very well and plays great defense.”
Nesser, a Greensburg Central Catholic graduate who played basketball at Slippery Rock, is pleased with what his team has accomplished up to this point, especially winning a section crown.
“I think it was great for the kids,” said Nesser, who’s in his fifth year at Yough. “One of the first key games in that run came at Brownsville. We knew that would be tough but our kids found a way to win. Then the win at Washington was a huge game which, again, we found a way to win.
“I think those two games boosted our confidence. We started believing in ourselves that we could be a good team, that we could win. Once that happened, you could see in the last month or so of the season we’ve just taken off.”
The Cougars are led by a couple of juniors in Terek Crosby, one of the WPIAL’s top scorers, and Austin Matthews.
“Terek is our main guard. He’s done a little bit of everything for us,” said Nesser who is assisted by Bill Sherbondy, Sam Sunder and Kasen Harrell. “He’s athletic, he can get to the hoop and he can shoot the ball. He’s developed into a better all-around player as the year has gone on.
“Austin is our anchor. He’s 6-5, 6-6 and a legitimate post player. He’s consistent. He comes to work every day. He’s an old-school, put your hardhat on and go to work kind of kid. He’s been really outstanding for us.”
The Cougars are far from just a two-man show.
“We’ve had some guys who’ve stepped up and been our third scorers all year long,” Nesser said, pointing to a pair of senior starters. “Tyler Travillion had 17 at Washington to lead our team. Parker Rost had a big game against Burrell. Both of those kids are very athletic and very capable of making plays.
“Our point guard Zander Aire, a junior, is a solid athletic kid who can defend and rebound and does a really good job. Brandon Converso is a senior who came off the bench against Mohawk and hit five 3s.
“So it’s been a team effort down the stretch.”
Monessen, which halted West Greene’s string of section titles at six, is 2-1 in the postseason. After receiving a first-round bye, the Lady Greyhounds lost to St. Joseph in the quarterfinals, 53-46, but came back to win a pair of consolation games against the Lady Pioneers, 56-53, and another section foe in Avella, 48-37, to secure a spot in the state tournament.
Saturday’s winners advance to Wednesday’s second round.
