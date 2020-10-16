Yough's rally in the second half fell short in a 32-14 non-conference loss to visiting Valley.
Valley led 24-0 at halftime.
C.J. Waldier provided a spark for Yough when he returned the opening kickoff of the second half 84 yards for a touchdown.
The Cougars' Gamal Marballie scored on a 16-run in the fourth quarter to close the scoring.
Waldier caught 12 passes for 148 yards. Gavin Roebuck completed 13-of-22 passes for 153 yards, but had four interceptions, including Justin Hooper's 55-yard return for a touchdown.
Marballie carried the ball 23 times for 115 yards.
Non-conference
Valley 6-18-0-8 -- 32
Yough 0-0-6-8 -- 14
First Quarter
V: Justin Hooper 29 run (kick failed)
Second Quarter
V: Jermiah Johnson 12 run (run failed)
V: Justin Hooper 55 interception return (run failed)
V: Xavier Wilson 75 run (pass failed)
Third Quarter
Y: C.J. Waldier 84 kickoff return (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
V: Elijah Murray 28 pass from Cayden Quinn (Adisun Jackson run)
Y: Gamal Marballie 16 run (C.J. Waldier pass from Gavin Roebuck)
Records: Valley (2-3), Yough (1-5).
