CONNELLSVILLE -- Three of the last four male winners were running in the 40th annual John Woodruff 5K Run & Walk on Wednesday hoping to buck a recent trend.
The last five years have produced five first-time winners in the male running division. Defending champion Logan Maust, 2019 winner Nick Miller and 2018 first-place runner Logan Gonzales each took their shot at claiming a second title.
In the end, Matt Schwertfeger of Uniontown kept the string of first-time winners going while becoming one of the youngest overall winners of the race.
The 15-year-old Schwertfeger, who will be a sophomore at Laurel Highlands, navigated the course in 17:07 on a cloudy, humid evening.
Amy O'Donnell of Ebensburg claimed the female running crown with a time of 21:10.
Walk winners were Carl Kondrach of Barnesville, Ohio, who claimed the male division crown for the fifth time in the past six years, and Jamie Brooks of Connellsville, back in the female winner's circle for the first time since 2015 and 17th time overall.
Schwertfeger also kept another string going. He was four years old the last time a male runner successfully defended the title, that being Connellsville's Wade Schnorr who won three in a row from 2009 to 2011.
Levi Foust won three times in a span from 2012 to 2016 but the last eight races have produced eight different male run winners.
Schwertfeger finished 28 seconds ahead of Gonzales (17:35) who barely held off Austin Molinaro (17:35) in a battle of Connellsville runners for second place. Maust (18:17) of Smock and Brandon Melillo (18:35) of Scottdale rounded out the top five. Miller of Connellsville wound up 31st.
"Conditions were good," Schwertfeger said. "The course is just hilly first half, second half down-hilly.
Schwertfeger said he was pushed by "Molinaro and then that other kid with long hair (Gonzales)," and that he started to pull away "right before the last hill."
Asked if that was by design, the Mustang cross country and track & field runner said, "I just went in there to race. I didn't have a plan. I wanted to go out with the leaders."
Winning the race that's held annually in honor of the 1936 U.S. Olympic gold medalist in the 800, "feels great," Schwertfeger said. "He's really historic. It's a good race to win."
Schwertfeger, who was competing in the Woodruff for a second time, said he finished "12th or 11th" in his first try.
O'Donnell, who was 14th overall, crossed the finish line 24 seconds ahead of second-place Mindy Hoffman (21:34) of Acme with defending champion Chloe Kalp (21:46) third, three seconds ahead of Lexi Ohler (21:49). Quincey Reese (22:08) of Jeannette was fifth.
Like Schwertfeger, O'Donnell's second time running in the Woodruff went much better than her first.
"I did it once before in 2019," she said. "I didn't do that well. I was coming off an injury."
That made her more determined to perform better in her next attempt.
"It did," O'Donnell said. "I wanted to finish in the top three."
She didn't anticipate winning, however.
"I didn't expect it," ODonnell said. "I never expect to win races. There's a lot of talent. It looks like there are a lot of young girls. I never count them out.
"It's always nice to win."
O'Donnell felt she had a good shot at victory once she got by Kalp and Ohler.
"It was about a mile and a half, going up the last big hill," O'Donnell said of when she took the lead. "I maintained a pretty consistent pace so I kind of knew at that point in the race they'd need a significant comeback to get me, so I just maintained what I could do and used the down hills and was able to finish."
O'Donnell is a fan of the Woodruff 5K.
"I like evening races," she said. "This race has good competition and a very friendly atmosphere. It's nice to support the cause, too."
Kondrach continued his dominance in the the male walk, winning in a time of 33:09 with Jim Downey (38:26) and Jack Crislip (39:10), both of Connellsville, finishing second and third, respectively. George Zubeck (40:27) of Leisenring was fourth with Edward James (41:15) of Dunbar fifth.
Kondrach was modest in victory, citing the absence of Lee Stough as to one of the reasons he won.
"I'm a regional talent. He's probably a national talent," Kondrach said. "He's breaking 24."
Kondrach was pressured early on before taking control and cruising to another first-place finish.
"A couple of the female walkers challenged me," he said. "Jamie Brooks, she's a legend of her own, she pushed me the first mile. Then I just tried to find a runner that was just a whisker faster to try to keep up with. It's hard to push yourself when there's no one pushing you.
"It's always a battle between your mind and your heart. Your mind's telling you, OK, that's enough of this. You've got it won so let's slow down, no need to push yourself. But it's your heart that wants you to push."
Kondrach has always lauded the Woodruff as one of his favorite events.
"It's a good race regardless of if I win or not," he said. "The people here are great, the crowd's great and the new stadium (improvements) looks great."
Brooks, who placed second overall to Kondrach with a time of 34:32, held off Jacynth Drumiller (34:44) for a 12-second victory in the female walk. Former winner Sarah Donley (37:24) of Bethesda, Ohio, was third, followed by defending champion Tina Woodruff (38:19) of Waltersburg and Susan McLuckey (39:50) of Connellsville.
Brooks opted to run in the race several times in recent years but her switch back to walking proved to be extremely successful.
"I think I started doing it in '96," Brooks said. "Then I didn't do it one year because my father passed away during that time. I've mostly been running lately. I walked the Summitt (Challenge) this year. Other than that I have not race-walked in a very long time.
"A mile in I thought I would come in second. I do not know how close second place (Drumiller) was to me but she was ahead of me for a good while. When we started the first hill, that's when I noticed I could catch her. I thought if I want to try to win this I have to try to be first female at the top of Isabella (Road) and hold it. I truly had to work for this."
Brooks was inspired by race starter Jamie McPoyle, a Connellsville teacher and former Lady Falcons basketball coach who had his right leg amputated earlier this year due to cancer.
"There's always tradition but this year's reason (for competing in the Woodruff) was Jamie McPoyle," Brooks said. "Last week we had a fundraiser for him. I know they're having a little fundraiser for him tonight. We want to keep doing things like that in the community."
McPoyle navigated the entire course in his wheelchair along with a large support group that surrounded him.
"It was really cool at the start of the race on that straightaway, there he was in that wheelchair," Brooks said. "He puts his hand out to me and I gave him a high five and he told me, 'Go get 'em.'"
This year's race saw a significant increase in competitors with 450 (302 runners and 148 walkers), up from 322 (228 runners and 94 walkers) in 2021.
In the kids Fun Run, Scout Hart was the overall winner while Brinley Mullaney was the top girl finisher.
Kevin Harrison continued his long-running role as the P.A. announcer for the festivities.
SERJ Racing Services, which has worked the race since 1996, provided the results.
Winners of the 2022 John Woodruff Memorial Scholarship, announced last month, were Connellsville graduates Zach Bigam and Isabella Roebuck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.