If indeed everything is overrated but youth, the Jefferson-Morgan girls basketball team should be in pretty good shape this season.
The Rockets are young.
“Honestly, I’m excited about the opportunity we have to show what we can do,” said coach Jarrell Rodriguez. “We’re back to being a young squad again. We have six freshmen who all should be contributing.”
Rodriquez said Jefferson-Morgan lost two seniors to graduation and two juniors decided not to come out for the team this season. The Rockets return a pair of starters who will be expected to provide experience and leadership.
The players Jefferson-Morgan is counting on are junior guards Kayla Larkin (5-6) and Lacey Ryan (5-4).
The Lady Rockets have two seniors, four juniors, two sophomores and five freshmen on their roster.
The seniors are Kaileigh Coneybeer (5-3) and Jillian Katruska (5-3). The juniors are Hannah Hutchinson (5-8) and Brookann Maddich (5-5), in addition to Ryan and Larkin. The sophomores include Leighana Gooden (5-6) and Alyson Harris (5-5).
Jefferson-Morgan’s freshmen are Catelynn Teagarden (5-1), Addalei Larkin (5-2), Kaelyn Martos (5-7), Ava Wood (5-6) and Addyson Teagarden (5-2).
“I’m really excited about our freshman class,” Rodriguez said. “We see some real potential in that group.
“Kayla’s our point guard, shooting guard and just a real dependable player. She’s enthusiastic and is on the ground for all loose balls.
“Lacey lacks size, but she is an enforcer inside. She can also handle the rebounding and she does a real good job of getting in the in the way of shots. They both are real hustlers and they are leaders both vocally and by example."
"Our team strength, honestly, is just competing," added Rodriguez, who will be assisted by Jamie Wood. "They go out and give it their all no matter the circumstances they are facing. Honestly, we are just looking for a collective effort. It’s a struggle sometime for us, but we feel we will get there.”
Jefferson-Morgan will compete in Section 2-A with Avella, Geibel Catholic, Mapletown, Monessen and perennial power West Greene.
The Lady Rockets went 2-17 overall and 2-8 in section play to finish in fifth place last season.
While West Greene has been dominant the last handful of seasons, it appears the Lady Pioneers are not of the same caliber of the recent past but are still capable of capturing another section title. Avella and Monessen also appear capable of seriously competing to win the section championship.
“It relieves a little stress on my end that West Greene probably isn’t the same type of team,” Rodriguez said. “I still think West Greene will always be the team to beat until some other team knocks them out. But, at least you feel like you at least have a chance."
Jefferson-Morgan got off to a rough start to the 2022-23 season with a season-opening losses to Washington, 51-9, and Beth-Center, 46-32, in its tip-off tournament.
In addition to their section opponents, the Lady Rockets have a non-section schedule that includes Bentworth, Frazier, Brownsville, Charleroi, California, Beth-Center, Northgate, McGuffey and Chartiers-Houston.
“In regard to giving us a good collective effort, the girls do a pretty good job. Some came in last year as freshmen and were competitors. With additional playing time and more repetitions, they’ll have a chance to play better individually and with one another," said Rodriguez. “We want to get multiple girls in the scoring column, at least five-to-seven girls to score per game.
“We need to box out rebound and play well defense right now to have a successful .500 season.”
