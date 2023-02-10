Mount Pleasant girls basketball star Tiffany Zelmore reached the 1,000-point mark on Dec. 3 with a 25-point effort in a 63-21 win against Ringgold.
While that’s an outstanding feat in itself, the 5-foot-9 forward made sure to add a few more accomplishments during her senior season.
Zelmore kept scoring, as she’s done throughout her career as a four-year starter, and celebrated senior night on Jan. 30 with teammates Marissa Garn and Carly Smith by ringing up her 1,500th career point with 32 in a 55-24 win over Deer Lakes.
Then on Monday night Zelmore dropped in 36 points in a 55-41 victory at Ligonier Valley which clinched a WPIAL playoff spot for Mount Pleasant while also upping her career point total to 1,569 and her season total to 603.
The Lady Vikings (5-4, 14-7) will finish third in Section 3-AAA in earning a postseason berth for the first time since 2017. Mount Pleasant did play in the WPIAL’s open tournament held during the 2020 pandemic season when it finished fifth in its section.
“There’s definitely excitement in that we’ve had some success within our section this season and were able to get a playoff spot nailed down,” Lady Vikings coach Scott Giacobbi said.
Zelmore, the daughter of Brian and Denice Zelmore, has played a key role in the march to the postseason even with defenses constantly focusing on stopping her.
“Tiffany is the driver of our offense,” Giacobbi said. “She does a lot for us as far as any type of scoring production. Whether it’s in transition, points in the paint or from the perimeter or the free throw line, Tiffany’s at the heart of it all some place.”
Zelmore is only the second player in school history to reach the 1,500-point mark. Michelle Katkowski is the Lady Vikings’ all-time scoring leader with 1,896 points.
Zelmore also is the leading scorer in Westmoreland County this season at 28.7 points per game and is second in the WPIAL. She scored 41 points in a 59-44 win over Burrell on Jan. 2.
While she’s not talkative, Giacobbi lauded Zelmore’s lead-by-example style.
“She’s not a vocal leader. Her leadership is really based on the quality of her effort and her hard work,” Giacobbi said. “A lot of times she’s the first player at practice and one of the last to leave. In the concept that actions speak louder than words, that’s Tiffany.”
Zelmore’s scoring prowess involves a team effort, Giacobbi pointed out.
“We have a great core of seniors which include Tiffany and Marissa Garn and Carly Smith who have played significant roles in the success of our team,” Giacobbi said. “We have one junior, Riley Gesinski, our point guard is also a key component.
“As I’ve said on multiple occasions an assist is as good as a hoop. So our perimeter presence, particularly Riley, from the outside looking in, gets the ball to Tiffany for her to make stuff happen. It’s a team game and Tiffany has her role to play just like everybody else and she plays it extremely well.”
The WPIAL playoff pairings will be revealed on Monday and the style of opponent Mount Pleasant draws will play more of a factor than records, according to Giacobbi.
“It always comes down to the matchup and if it’s a good draw for our team to capitalize on the things we do well,” he said. “Sometimes you end up with a great matchup and other times the matchup can be tough. That makes a big difference.
“Tiffany’s excited. Everyone’s excited. We’ll come with everything we’ve got, that’s for sure.”
