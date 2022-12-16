CARMICHAELS -- The Carmichaels girls basketball team got a taste of the playoffs last year and that whetted their appetite for more.
"I saw a different side of them going into the playoffs," third-year coach Chelsea Ulery said. "They were very happy about playing that game (a 50-42 loss to Frazier) but then also very upset when we didn't come away with the win. I told them they did great.
"That loss stuck with them, and coming into this season they're wanting to get back into the playoffs again."
The player leading the way to the Lady Mikes' quest for back-to-back postseason appearances will be senior Sophia Zalar.
"Sophia's the leader and she's earned that role," Ulery said. "From the day I started she's given me over 100 percent each practice and each game. She always has a great attitude and gives out positive vibes throughout our practice. Not only is she talented but she gives you the hustle, too. That shows out on the court. She's that special one-of-a-kind player."
Ulery pointed out Zalar sets a great example for the younger players.
"A lot of the girls coming up from the middle school to the high school say they're excited to see Sophia play because they've heard so many good things about her," Ulery said.
Now that she has two years under her belt, Ulery is more at ease as coach of the Lady Mikes.
"I feel a lot better this year, especially with having the same girls come out," Ulery said. "They know how practice is being run and we're all on the same page. It's only been three years but I've learned so much already. Game situations, I'm noticing a pattern with other teams, what type of defense and offense they're running.
"I'm a lot more prepared this year for what will be thrown at us. It makes it a lot easier on my part to know what to go over at practice."
Ulery, who is assisted by Olivia Helmick, is please to have a 12-player roster this season.
"That is the most we've had since I've been here," she said. "More girls are coming out and that's very helpful. Being able to play five-on-five at practice is a big deal for us."
Joining Zalar in the starting line up will be junior Beth Cree.
"Beth will be our center," Ulery said. "She gives us the height that we really need."
Filling out the starting lineup are senior Kendall Ellsworth and juniors Megan Voithofer and Alayna Simon.
"Beth and Kendall are volleyball players who did not play basketball last year," Ulery said. "Megan and Alayna both were starters and played a lot their freshman year as well."
Ulery has several players she counting on coming off the bench.
"Duski Staggers is a sophomore and a very smart player who gives us a lot of hustle," Ulery said. "She'll be in the game a lot. Arianna Plavi is a junior and this is her third year with us. Ali Jacobs is a sophomore who's been working a lot on being a big post player."
Ulery sees outside shooting as one of her team's strengths.
"We are good shooters so if we're left open outside the 3-point line, that's our shot," Ulery said. "But I definitely incorporated dribbling and driving to the hoop for a lot of them.
"We're also prepared for Sophia to possibly face a box-and-one at times. If that happens we have other girls that are very capable of scoring as well. I want them to be able to attack any defense that's thrown at them."
Defensively, Ulery would like to apply more pressure this season.
"We've been playing around with a few defenses and really working on our press," Ulery said. "We've learned that a lot of the good teams that we play have a good press defense so we want to be up there right with them.
"Breaking the press on offense as well. We're trying to get them to deal with it, stay under control, have confidence and look for the open space."
Learning the fundamentals is something Ulery stresses.
"I played at Brownsville under coach Greg Golembiewski. He was very fundamental," Ulery said. "I remember layups, foul shots, working on our shooting.
"You have to have the fundamentals down and it has to be repetitive. I know when you're in high school you don't like to do repetitive things because it gets a little boring but it does pay off. Still to this day I can execute a perfect layup or a perfect foul shot," Ulery added with a laugh.
Ulery believes the section is well balanced.
"I think our section games will be a lot more competitive this year," she said. "The catholic schools, Serra Catholic and Seton LaSalle, are gone and those were very tough games for us. We never felt intimidated by that. We like to play against the best competition we can so that we can get better.
"But I feel a lot more games this season will go down to the end."
The Lady Mikes open section play at California on Dec. 19.
