Carmichaels scored 41 points in the second half to run away from host Mapletown for a 55-27 non-section girls basketball win Wednesday night.
Sophia Zalar poured in a career-high 21 points for the Lady Mikes (4-11) and Kylie Sinn added 14 points and seven rebounds.
Carmichaels held a 14-12 halftime lead before using a 21-7 advantage in the third period to take control.
Morgan Williamson led the Lady Maples (1-11) with 14 points and Krista Wilson added 8.
