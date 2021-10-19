Greensburg Central Catholic’s Meghan Zambruno managed to stay away from big numbers Monday, and her consistency paid off with a share of second place at the PIAA Girls Class AA Individual Golf Championship at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York.
Zambruno and North East’s Lydia finished tied for the silver medal with 2-over 74, trailing Camp Hill’s Paige Richter by just one stroke.
Zambruno played the front nine with one birdie, one bogey and seven pars to to go out in even-par 36. The senior finished with two bogeys and seven pars to come back in 2-over 38.
Twin sister Ella Zambruno and teammate Izzy Aigner, along with WPIAL champion Eva Bulger of Quaker Valley, finished tied in 10th place after shooting 11-over 83 to earn a spot on the awards stand.
Ella Zambruno opened on No. 10 and carded one double bogey, three bogeys and two birdies to shoot 3-over 39. She played her back nine with one triple bogey, one double bogey, four bogeys and one birdie to finish with 8-over 44.
Aigner also started on No. 10. She had one quadruple bogey, four bogeys and a birdie to play her opening nine holes in 7-over 43. She played her back nine in 4-over 36 with one double bogey and two bogeys.
Geibel Catholic junior Claire Konieczny just missed the awards stand in her second state final, finishing in a four-way tie with Elk Lake’s Chloe Sipe, Hickory’s Luciana Masters and Clarion’s Mckayla Kerle for 13th place at 12-over 84.
Konieczny had a solid front nine with five bogeys, one birdie and three pars to go out in 4-over 36.
“On the front nine, I had the same start like I had at the WPIAL. After the first par and birdie (on Nos. 3 and 4), I was playing shot-by-shot after that,” explained Konieczny.
She faltered a bit down the stretch after sitting in the top five early in the round.
Konieczny made the turn with a double bogey on No. 10. She recovered one of the strokes with a birdie on No. 10.
“I was really happy about that,” Konieczny said of the birdie. “After that double bogey (on No. 10), I told myself just par now.”
Konieczny felt No. 10 was the key hole.
“If I could turn back time, I’d go back to No. 10 and got myself back in the right mindset,” said Konieczny. “Golf is easier said than done.”
Konieczny followed with pars on two par-3s and bogeys on three par-4s. However, she closed with back-to-back double bogeys to slip out of the top 10.
“My driver was not helping me out. I yanked both of them. I probably should’ve left it in the bag,” said Konieczny. “Both holes were playing as a lateral hazard.
“I chunked my second shot on No. 17 a little bit, and I didn’t get it up and down. I was trying not to let that faze me.”
Konieczny added, “I had a three-putt on No. 18. I laid up (after her drop). I hit a 9-iron (to the green) and the wind died down. The ball was right on line, but went above the hole.
“I hit a really bad first putt (downhill). I misjudged it and hit it too soft. I had an 8-foot putt down hill and missed that.”
Konieczny is giving golf a break for a week or so to get out for another outdoor passion.
“I’m going to take a week to myself and go hunting,” said Konieczny. “And, then I’ll get back out there if the weather holds out.”
Hickory’s Sasha Petrochko finished alone in fourth place with 4-over 76. North East’s Anna Swan was fifth at 6-over 78.
Dunmore’s Ciera Toomey, Boiling Springs’ Brooke Graham and Hickory’s McKenzie Gustas tied for sixth place with 8-over 80. Warrior Run’s Hannah Rabb was ninth with 9-over 81.
Brownsville’s Daniel Sethman had the best finish among local boys, tying for 29th place at 11-over 82.
Sethman, a sophomore, went out in 5-over 41 with two double bogeys, two bogeys and one birdie. Sethman, playing in his first state tournament, played his back nine in 6-over 41 with four bogeys and one double bogey.
Elizabeth Forward’s Logan Monzak finished in a tie for 35th place with 12-over 83.
Monzak carded one quadruple bogey and three bogeys on the front nine for 7-over 43. He had his lone birdie on the back nine, along with two double bogeys and two bogeys to come back in 5-over 40.
Frazier’s Nixen Erdely tied for 43rd place with 14-over 85 in his first state final.
Erdely went out in 7-over 43 with one quadruple bogey, four bogeys and one birdie. He played the back nine in 7-over 42 with three bogeys and two double bogeys.
Carmichaels’ Liam Lohr finished in a tie for 52nd place at 17-over 88.
Lohr, who opened on No. 10, had three double bogeys, three bogeys and a birdie for 8-over 44 on his front nine. He finished with three double bogeys and three bogeys for 9-over 44 on the back nine.
Union City’s Josh James won the boys Class AA title with 1-over 72.
Quaker Valley’s Jackson Bould, Palmerton’s Josh Suto and Avonworth’s Kai Carlson tied for second place with 3-over 74.
Wyoming Seminary’s Nick Werner, Derry’s Hunter Jurica, Moravian Academy’s Evan Eichenlaub, Corry’s Maxx Rimdzius, Devon Prep’s Nick Ciocca, Saint Joseph’s Academy’s Timothy Peters and Palmerton’s Tyler Hager tied for sixth place at 5-over 76 to round out the awards stand.
