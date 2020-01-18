Tiffany Zelmore score 20 points as Mount Pleasant snapped an eight-game losing streak with a non-section win over visiting Jeannette.
Hannah Gesinski followed with 18 points for the Lady Vikings (2-12) and Ali Bailey chipped in with 10.
Ari Clark led the Lady Jayhawks (3-11) with 13 points.
