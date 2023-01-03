Tiffany Zelmore nearly outscored Burrell by herself Monday night as the senior led Mount Pleasant to a 59-44 Section 3-AAA home victory.
Zelmore poured in 41 points for the Lady Vikings (9-2) in the section opener. Teammate Riley Gesinski added 12.
Burrell (0-1, 5-6) led 18-16 after the first quarter, but Mount Pleasant surged into a 30-23 halftime lead. The Lady Vikings outscored the visitors in the second half, 29-21.
Casey Brancato scored 12 points for Burrell.
Carmichaels 40, Beth-Center 35 -- Sophia Zalar rang up a game-high 23 points as the Lady Mikes defeated visiting Beth-Center in a Section 4-AA game.
The Lady Bulldogs (0-3, 2-8) were down 14-11 after the first quarter before surging to a 29-28 halftime lead.
Carmichaels (1-1, 3-8) outscored B-C 11-8 in both the third and fourth quarters to pull out the victory. Zalar scored all 11 of the Lady Mikes' points in the final frame.
Megan Voithofer tallied eight points for the Lady Mikes.
Violet Trump paced Beth-Center with 13 points and Lauren Brown added nine.
Elizabeth Forward 77, Southmoreland 22 -- The Lady Warriors exploded to a 31-4 lead in the first quarter and never looked back in rolling to a Section 3-AAAA win at Southmoreland.
Alyssa Terza led EF (3-0, 7-3) with 20 points. Kaelyn Settles followed with 16 and Michelle Jellison chipped in with 10.
Maddie Moore supplied most of the offense for the Lady Scotties (0-2, 1-9) with 14 points.
Yough 39, Brownsville 16 -- The Lady Cougars rode a strong defensive effort to a Section 4-AAA win over visiting Brownsville.
Yough (1-0, 4-5) was led by Laney Gerdich with 10 points. Hailey Bock and Autumn Matthews each contributed 10 points.
Yough led 12-1, 21-9 and 31-14 at the quarter breaks.
Ava Clark paced the Lady Falcons (0-1, 5-6) with nine points.
Washington 37, Frazier 28 -- The Lady Prexies controlled the final quarter to pull out a Section 4-AA win over host Frazier.
Washington (2-0, 6-2) led 10-5 after the first quarter and 19-13 at halftime but the Lady Commodores got to within 25-22 after three quarters. The Lady Prexies held a 12-6 advantage in the fourth.
Kaprice Johnson and Olivia Woods scored 10 points apiece for Washington.
Delaney Warnick paced Frazier (1-2, 4-5) with nine points.
West Mifflin 54, Ringgold 17 -- The Lady Rams were held to single digits in each quarter in a Section 3-AAAA loss to the visiting Lady Titans.
West Mifflin (1-1, 3-8) led 12-9, 25-13 and 53-17 at the quarter breaks.
Emily Beck scored a game-high 18 points for the Lady Titans. Savaughn Wimbs added 13.
Addy Mundorff finished with eight points for Ringgold (0-3, 2-8).
Hockey
Ringgold 8, Carrick 4 -- The Rams rallied into the lead in the second period and finished strong for a PIHL D2 Gold Division victory.
Christan Cole gave Carrick (6-5-0-0-1) a 3-0 lead 2:50 into the second period.
Ringgold (10-1-0-0-0) responded with five unanswered goals, four in the second period.
Caden Doran started the Rams' run with a short-handed goal at 12:45. Bruce Santina, Kenneth Cadwallader and Trent Hawk followed a flurry of goals in 64 seconds for a 4-3 lead.
Noah Levander continued the run with a goal at 3:27 of the third period. Hawk scored twice more in the period for the hat trick and Cadwallader added another goal.
Ringgold's Collin Moffett turned aside 27 shots in the victory. Carrick's Reed Richardson made 22 saves.
