Tiffany Zelmore led all Class AAA girls basketball players in the state with a 28.8 points per game average this past season.
That put Zelmore in rare air and she was recognized for her outstanding season by being named to the Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Girls Basketball Team on Monday.
Zelmore was the top scorer among area players and Westmoreland County and was the second-leading scorer in the WPIAL. She was named to the all-state second team. She was one of 20 Class AAA players honored with six on the first team, six on the second team and eight on the third team.
Zelmore hit the 1,500-point mark for her career on Jan. 30 with 32 points in a 55-24 victory over Deer Lakes.
Zelmore, the daughter of Brian and Denice Zelmore, scored 663 points her senior year and ended her career with 1,629 points. She is the Lady Vikings’ second all-time leading scorer behind only Michelle Katkowski (1,896).
The 5-foot-10 senior forward helped Mount Pleasant qualify for the WPIAL playoffs for the first time since 2017. The Lady Vikings finished third in Section 3-AAA and fell in the first round, 51-38, to Our Lady of the Sacred Heat which went on to reach the PIAA semifinals. Zelmore scored a game-high 26 points in the loss to the Lady Chargers.
A four-year starter for the Lady Vikings under coach Scott Giacobbi, Zelmore also was recently selected to play in the 2023 Roundball Classic. She was chosen for the Class 3A squad which is scheduled to play the Class 2A/A team on Friday, May 19 at Geneva College in Beaver Falls. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m.
Zelmore is a four-time member of the Herald-Standard All-Area Girls Basketball Team and was the area’s second-leading scorer last season behind Brownsville’s Emma Seto.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.