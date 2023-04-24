MP Tiffany Zelmore all state

Submitted photo

Mount Pleasant seniors Tiffany Zelmore (42) was named to the Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Girls Basketball Team for Class AAA on Monday.

 Submitted photo

Tiffany Zelmore led all Class AAA girls basketball players in the state with a 28.8 points per game average this past season.

