Nate Zimcosky belted not one, but two, grand slams in one inning Wednesday night to power visiting M&R Transit to a 14-4 victory in five innings at Mill Run.
The game was the completion of a game suspended on June 13 with M&R Transit leading 2-0 in the second inning.
Zimcosky’s home runs carried over the fence in right field at Mill Run Park, sparking the visitors to a 12-run output in the top of the fourth inning off losing pitcher Bill Bendis.
Mill Run pulled into the lead in the bottom of the third inning with four runs, three scoring on Kace Shearer’s home run.
Santino Marra finished what he started. He pitched the final three innings after starting the game on June 13, allowing four runs on four hits with three walks, one hit batter and four strikeouts.
Marra and Coleman Hunt both finished with two singles, and Jace Capellini had a double.
Bendis, who baffled FCBL hitters in his previous starts, doubled, as did teammate Cole Shearer.
M&R Transit remains in first place with a 9-3 record and holds a ½-game lead over Oakland (Md.) with games against Oakland, Carmichaels and Mitch’s Bail Bonds remaining.
Mill Run’s playoff bid took a hit with the loss, slipping to 5-9 with one game remaining against Bud Murphy’s. The fourth berth is between Mill Run and Mitch’s Bail Bonds. Both teams have five wins and Mitch’s Bail Bonds took the season series.
