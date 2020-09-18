Jaeden Zuzak turned in a rare trifecta for California during the opening week of the high school football season but he won’t have a chance to add to that total tonight.
Zuzak scored touchdowns three different ways with a 25-yard reception from Damani Stafford, a 10-yard run and a 62-yard interception return, in the Trojans’ 27-7 Tri-County South win at Bentworth to take the early lead in the Herald-Standard Touchdown Club standings with 18 points.
California’s conference showdown with visiting West Greene was postponed tonight due to a positive COVID-19 case on the West Greene campus and has yet to be rescheduled. A tentative date of Monday, Sept. 28 has been scratched. The two schools are still discussing a way to fit the make-up game into their schedules. The Pioneers opened their season with a 43-8 TCS win over Mapletown.
Shawn Loring is second in scoring with 16 points. The Albert Gallatin fullback notched two touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversions in the Colonials’ impressive 32-0 win over visiting Laurel Highlands.
Albert Gallatin (1-0) hosts Brooke (W. Va.) tonight.
Two players put up 14 points last Friday night to sit tied for third in the TD Club standings. Connellsville’s Gage Gillott scored two touchdowns and booted two extra points in a 60-20 loss at Woodland Hills, and Yough’s C.J. Waldier caught a pair of touchdown passes and ran in a two-pointer in a 29-6 victory over visiting Chartiers-Houston.
Connellsville (0-1) will wait until Monday night to play its second game against Kiski (0-0) in a Class 5A non-conference meeting at Falcon Stadium.
Yough (0-0, 1-0) is at South Park (1-0, 1-0) in a Class 3A Interstate Conference game tonight.
Also in Interstate play tonight, Brownsville (0-0, 0-1) is at Elizabeth Forward (0-0, 0-0) and Southmoreland (0-1, 0-1) is at South Allegheny (0-1, 0-1).
There are nine other games on the local schedule. All games in Week Two begin at 7 p.m.
The Mustangs (0-0, 0-1) will look to bounce back from their loss at AG as they host Ringgold (0-1, 0-1) in their Class 4A Big Eight opener, while Belle Vernon (1-0, 1-0) tries to open 2-0 in the conference when it hosts West Mifflin (0-1, 0-1).
In the Class 2A Century Conference, Beth-Center (1-0, 1-0) hosts Chartiers-Houston (0-0, 0-1), Charleroi (0-1, 0-1) entertains McGuffey (1-0, 1-0) and Waynesburg Central (0-1, 0-1) travels to Washington (0-1, 0-1).
Tri-County South games include Carmichaels (1-0, 1-0) hosting Mapletown (0-1, 0-1) in a Greene County clash, Jefferson-Morgan (0-1, 0-1) traveling to Avella (1-0, 1-0) and Bentworth (0-1, 0-1) going to Monessen (0-1, 0-1).
In non-conference match-ups, Frazier (1-0), coming off a strong showing in a 34-0 victory over visiting Charleroi, is home once more against Ligonier Valley (0-1) and Class 3A Mount Pleasant (1-0) hosts Class 5A Latrobe (0-1).
Uniontown will open its season next Friday night at Ringgold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.