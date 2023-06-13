MONROEVILLE -- Elizabeth Forward was held to a run and committed three errors, both uncharacteristic for the Lady Warriors, and Montour made the most of the opportunity for a 4-1 victory Monday afternoon in the PIAA Class AAAA semifinals at Gateway High School.
Montour (18-4) advances to the PIAA Championship on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at Penn State University's Nittany Lion Softball Park.
Montour will play either Blue Mountain, the District 11 champion, or Northwestern Lehigh, the District 11 runner-up, in the title game. The game was pushed back to Tuesday because of inclement weather.
The Lady Warriors committed three errors, plus another mistake that wasn't ruled an error, that were keys in Montour's run-producing innings.
"Three unearned runs. We you put two (errors) in one inning and I think they scored were both unearned," said Elizabeth Forward coach Harry Rutherford. "Three unearned runs and if not, we'd still be playing.
"This is has been their best year of defense so I can't complain about that. We go 22 games and I think we had 30 errors. We just happened to have them at the wrong time."
Mia Ardnt opened the game with a sharp single into left field. Giacinta Labrie successfully sacrificed Ardnt to second.
Shelby Telegdy struck out Avrie Polo, but the third strike was mishandled, allowing Polo to take first base and sending Ardnt to third.
Jana Hess hit a ground ball to shortstop and Julie Resnik opted to throw to second base. However, Polo beat the low throw for a run-producing fielder's choice.
Two throwing errors helped Montour to add two more runs to its lead in the fourth inning.
Shania Cope started the inning with an infield single and advanced to second on a throwing error. After a strikeout, Danielle Terpack reached first on an error, allowing Cope to score.
Hailey Staub flew out to left field, but Delaney Barto ripped a ball off the fence for a run-scoring triple that brought courtesy runner Ava Bartel home.
Telegdy sliced into the lead with a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the fourth inning.
Montour got the run back in the top of the sixth inning.
Staub was safe on a fielder's choice and advanced to second on an error. She scored on Ardnt's two-run double.
Although the Lady Warriors had only three hits, they had at least one runner on five innings.
"We didn't have a lot of baserunners today," said Rutherford. "We knew she was a good pitcher. It is probably the best pitcher we've seen all year, speed-wise.
"Very seldom are we in the back of the box and we were back there all the time."
Telegdy doubled with one out in the bottom of the first inning, but was stranded at third.
Alyssa Dulla walked to open the bottom of the third inning and moved to second on Hannah Evans' sacrifice bunt. However, Dulla was out at third when she attempted to advance on a passed ball.
Bella Gimiliano was safe at second base on an infield error after Telegdy's home run and moved to third on an infield ground out, but was stranded there when Kaitlin Molitoris recorded back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning.
Elizabeth Forward stranded runners at first and second in the sixth inning, and Dulla walked with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, only to be left there on a line drive out to left field that ended the game.
Molitoris struck out five and walked three, while Telegdy walked two and struck out six.
The Lady Warriors finished with an overall record of 20-2. They lost to Belle Vernon in the WPIAL semifinals, plus the loss in the PIAA semis.
"I told them there's a ton of teams who like to be in the situation that your were at, 20-2, with two losses that were both in the semifinals in the district championship and the state championship," said Rutherford. "It's been a great year for these kids. They don't understand there's a ton of teams that would love to have a record of 20-2.
"And, they got to the semifinal of their district championship and the semifinal of the state championship."
Rutherford added, "It's unfortunate they don't get to make that trip, but they're young. We start only two seniors. The seniors, you did a great job. Message to the others, be upset about today and want to do better next year."
