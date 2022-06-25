The honors continue to pile up this month for Bailey Parshall, the ace southpaw on Penn State’s softball team.
Wednesday morning, the 2018 Belle Vernon Area graduate was named the Penn State University Female Athlete of the Year.
“I am pretty honored because there are a lot of great female athletes at Penn State,” said Parshall in a humble and appreciative tone. “To be recognized, it means a lot to me.”
This award comes three weeks after Parshall was named an NFCA (National Fastpitch Coaches Association) third-team All-American, just the fifth time a Penn State softball player earned All-American recognition, and the first pitcher since Ashley Esparza in 2005.
When Clarisa Crowell, Penn State’s softball coach, called Parshall to inform her of the All-American nod, it took a while for the honor to register.
“Honestly, I was in disbelief when coach called and told me the news,” Parshall said with a laugh. “In the moment, I didn’t realize how big a deal it was.
“A few days later, it settled in. Normally I am hard on myself, but something like this, it made me happy, and it means a lot.”
Parshall is also the first Penn State pitcher since Esparza in 2005 to earn first-team All-Big Ten honors.
Penn State went 32-22 this season, a 21-win improvement from 2021, and Parshall played a huge role in the increase.
She went 22-9, with the 22 wins, tying the school record set by Kelly McCann in 2001, and had a 1.68 ERA, good for 34th in the country.
Parshall finished seventh in the country in innings pitched (212.1) and shutouts (nine) while limiting opponents to a .199 batting average. The 22 wins were tied for 16th in the country as was her strikeout-to-walk ratio (6.59), she was 25th in walks per seven innings (1.05) and her 211 strikeouts were 30th.
It was only the fifth time a Penn State pitcher hit 200 strikeouts, and Parshall is only the third pitcher in program history to reach 200 strikeouts in a season, with the 211, tying Jackie Hill (2010) for third most in one season in program history.
The nine shutouts are tied for third in one season and the 212.1 innings are fourth in one season.
Parshall threw a perfect game, only the second seven-inning perfecto in program history and fifth overall, against Florida International University (FIU) on Feb. 18 with 11 strikeouts.
While Parshall graduated in May with a degree in Health Policy and Administration with a 3.33 GPA, her assault on the program’s record book will continue as she will return for her COVID year while pursuing her Master’s degree in Management and Organizational Leadership.
Parshall is tied for eighth all-time in program history with 41 wins, third in strikeouts (607), fifth in shutouts (14), ninth in complete games (44), eighth in innings pitched (559), fifth in appearances (125), eighth in starts (79) and third in saves (seven).
Although Parshall will move up in statistical rankings next season, she is focused on the team.
“Things are coming to an end for me and finishing out with a few records would be great to have my name there for at least a year,” Parshall said with laughter before focusing on the team. “We wanted to change the way people see us and the program.”
Despite all the personal accolades and success, Parshall is happier that the team did well, and considering the team returns all but one starter in 2023, she hopes things keep trending in the right direction.
“I think it is great for our program and what we have been trying to do here, to leave Penn State softball in a better place when we leave than when we got here,” she said. “I am very excited for where the program is heading.”
One example of Parshall’s team-first mentality was when she reached 600 career strikeouts on May 11 in the same game she tied the program mark with 22 wins. The bigger deal for Parshall was that the team won that game against Indiana, a Big Ten Tournament first-round game, in walk-off fashion in eight innings, 2-1. It was the program’s first postseason win since 2016.
“It was rewarding to hear that (600 strikeouts), but I have always been a person who never worried about that sort of thing,” Parshall said referring to stats. “When I hit 600, I didn’t even know about it until after.
“I was focused on the game.”
Other honors this year for Parshall include being named the Big Ten Co-Pitcher of the Week on March 21, and being named to the Big Ten All-Tournament team as the only honoree that did not play on one of the four semifinal teams.
Parshall committed to Penn State in October of her freshman year in high school at Belle Vernon before she ever threw one pitch or led the Lady Leopards to three WPIAL championships. But how would the 14-year old version of herself react if she knew her career would go like this?
“That Bailey Parshall didn’t even know what an All-American was or that there was a Female Athlete of the Year award at Penn State,” Parshall said while chuckling. “That Bailey would be proud, had low expectations, but definitely proud.”
Chosen to be a member of the Athletic Director Leadership Institute (ADLI) and the Student Athlete Advisory Board (SAAB) on campus, Parshall spoke about where she has grown the most at the collegiate level.
“I think the biggest thing I have learned the last few years has been the mental growth,” she said. “I’ve known I’m a good pitcher, but it takes more than pitching and working out.”
Parshall was dominant in high school, striking out almost 1,000 batters. She never lost a regular season game in the circle when the Lady Leopards scored at least one run.
She didn’t face many hurdles in high school, but her mental approach at Penn State has helped her become a more well-rounded player.
“The mental game has changed the last few years, and I didn’t learn that as a dominant pitcher in high school,” she said. “My failures have made me the player I am now.”
Parshall and Nick Lee, the Penn State Male Athlete of the Year after winning his second straight NCAA individual wrestling championship and helping the team win its ninth NCAA team championship in 11 years, will represent Penn State on the ballot for the Big Ten Male and Female Athletes of the Year with the honorees from the other 13 conference institutions.
