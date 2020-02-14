Elizabeth Forward moved two points closer to securing a PIHL Class B South Division playoff berth Thursday night with a 7-4 victory at Central Valley.
The Warriors (8-6-0-1) are alone in third place with 17 points with three games remaining. Morgantown trails by two points, Bishop Canevin is three behind and Connellsville is four points behind.
Elizabeth Forward plays a key division game Monday at The Ice Mine against Connellsville.
Tayte Donovan tied the game at 12:18 of the first period on an unassisted goal.
Mitchel Gagne gave Central Valley (3-12-0-0) a 2-1 lead at 3:08 of the second period, but the Warriors responded with five unanswered goals over two periods.
Michael Vasko tied the game with a power play goal at 4:25 of the second period and Matt Karupuszka gave the Warriors the lead with a goal at 6:05.
Vasko kept the scoring rolling with his second goal of the game at 3:07 of the third period. Tayte Donovan and Karpuszka completed the scoring run.
Vasko completed his hat trick when he beat the buzzer with a goal at 16:59 of the third period.
Billy Siemon made 19 saves for the Warriors. Central Valley's Roberto Wilhelm turned aside 41 shots.
