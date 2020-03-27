We got home from our spring trip through the Southeast early due to the concern about the virus. With so much of the country closed it was nice to be back in the comfort of our own home.
Interstates were not crowded and the waysides and small towns were filled with the blossoms of spring’s rebirth. Red buds, dogwood and magnolia trees along with shrubs and flowers made for a spectacular display of the arrival of spring in our southern states.
Yesterday, while in Uniontown to get some groceries, we were once again greeted to the beginning of the spring rebirth which is some three weeks later than in the south. In the mountains, we will have to wait another week or so as the higher elevation and cooler temperatures make for a spring renewal some 10 days later than in town. The weather over the past week has certainly been on the damp and cool side which has keep people indoors.
The Herald-Standard had a nice article on Tuesday on the use of the Allegheny Passage Trail as a way of getting some exercise and fresh air. Remember that restrooms and many eating places are closed or can just offer limited items for take-out. We did have a sunny pleasant day this past Sunday and Ohiopyle was a bit overwhelmed with too many people. Perhaps a week day would be better and remember about the closed restrooms. Another option would be to access the trail at more remote locations or just a walk in your own neighborhood.
Yesterday, we spotted a coral colored quince bush emerging from winter’s debris in one of Uniontown’s alleys. These little surprises are everywhere and again a chance to get out for a walk and keep our social distance. With the kids and many parents home these days a bit of fresh air and exercise are important.
I’ve been seeing a lot of great stories about families and how they are spending their time together. The old games are coming out of the closets — scrabble, monopoly, clue. Our great grand-kids Collins and Carmie were enjoying the card game Uno with their dad when we called a few days ago. As much as us older folks complain about kids spending too much time in front of their iPads, it sure must be a relief to parents that their children have access to these devices, especially now that school learning will be available. We are also just thrilled every time the phone rings and it’s a face time call from members of the family.
I have gotten in the habit of making at least 5-10 calls per day to people all over the country. It is a great use of time and allows me to stay connected. My friend Joey and I had a spirited conversation of our youth. We go back 75 years and usually chat a few minutes once a year. Yesterday, we gabbed and shared stories for almost an hour. The one about the gallon of paint we spilled on the rug while painting the attic for a lady when we were about 14 years old brought a bit of laughter as we recalled telling her we were finished and would be back in a few days to get paid. We never showed up and wonder if she ever went up in the attic and uncovered the old rug under the pile of covers.
The coming week should see temperatures close to normal and rainfall a bit on the dry side for a change. Good for a walk outside and if you do go to the store and there is only two rolls of toilet paper just buy one and leave one for the next person.
