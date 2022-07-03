The news seems to be awful these days: the war, drought, heat, fires, prices and now the start of hurricane season.
Under all of this is the looming specter of our climate and the scientists tell us that the future will have its share of problems. A lot of folks still don’t want to believe the climate issue, however, with mounting evidence it appears that it is beginning to be taken more seriously and even some of our leaders are now acknowledging that we may have a problem.
It is a difficult one, especially for folks like us who live in an area were the effects of the changing climate are not as pronounced as along the coasts with the increased storms or the west with the drought and heat and dwindling water supply.
NOAA scientists reported humans have never lived in a world with as much carbon dioxide in our atmosphere as we are experiencing now. Greenhouse gas levels are more than 50% higher than in pre-industrial times and the highest in at least 4 million years. They report that before the Industrial Revolution CO2 levels hovered around 280 parts per million and this May they hit a peak level 421 PPM despite our efforts to curb the increase.
Humans pumped a record 36.3 billion tons of CO2 into the atmosphere last year and we are on track to beat that record this year. A quote from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography stated that “Fossil fuel use may no longer be accelerating, but we are racing at top speed toward a global catastrophe.”
I pondered all this a few days ago as I put the kayak into the water on the lake and decided that I just needed a few hours away from the world’s troubles.
First off, I love mornings especially when they are clear and calm after the rain of the night before. The sky was a brilliant magnificent deep blue and reflected the fact that the rain had gathered all the haze and pollen in the air and scrubbed the atmosphere allowing for the deep blue morning sky.
With the calm wind I got to see a double mirage as the water had the same picture of the sky, a few clouds and the trees as the view I saw in the sky. The air had a freshness as rain and cooler air chased away the humidity that wanted to linger.
We are so fortunate here in Southwestern Pennsylvania as our hot and humid weather only lasts a few days before a refreshing cool front arrives from Canada and lowers our dew points and temperatures to more comfortable levels. So far this has been the pattern through all of June and it looks like July will have a continuation of this type of weather pattern.
I usually paddle up to the newly constructed Beaver Dam that measures some 42 feet across and while it had a number of green leaves on the twigs I did not see Mr. Beaver although I suspected he was upstream working on his hut.
Looking skyward a few Red Winged Blackbirds seemed annoyed by my presence and the Blue Heron could be seen taking off and making a loop around the lake. I like to just sit for a bit when I reach the dam and just let the current eventually start to take me back to the more open water. I was startled by nice sized turtle that swam under the kayak.
Arriving back at the put-in site with the air temperature near the 80 degree mark I capped off the morning with a nice refreshing swim. The warm sunshine of the last few days had warmed the water to make for a nice end to my visit to the lake.
Of course, I did not solve any of the world’s problems but I did manage to forget about them for a few hours. I think I will hit the bike trail tomorrow. I love retirement.
