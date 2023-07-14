Imagine if there were no trees: no shade on a hot summer day, no place for squirrels to scamper and hunt for acorns, no place for birds to sing and nest, eagles to perch, woodpeckers to hunt for food, no blossoms to color our landscape, no place for winters snows to brighten our spirits.
Just think about all the other things that trees provide: apples and peaches for our pies, colors for the annual fall foliage show, anchors to keep our hillsides from sliding away. What about their role in carbon capture and keeping a lid on earth’s temperature?
Their role is vital to human survival and yet we take trees for granted. We are obsessed with clearing forests so we can further develop lands for our use.
We are told that clear cutting can be offset by massive planting. Forests are more than just a collection of trees. They are vibrant ecosystems. They are vital to animals, insects, fungi, and man himself.
In his book “Power of Trees” Peter Wohlleben warns of ecological disaster, including more fires, floods and landslides and that the best solution for healthy forests would be for man to step aside and allow our forests, which are naturally equipped to face ecological challenges, to heal themselves, not only above ground but also below the surface.
Roots function like a plant brain, continuously monitoring for moisture needs, light, gravity and signal the branches and trunks when to put sugar production on hold, and switch to stored food supply to stay alive. When photosynthesis stops, leaves fall early and roots go hungry and this is risky for trees.
We had a demonstration of this behavior in the Uniontown area in May and June during an unusual dry spell when we went nearly a month without a good soaking rain. Leaves began to shrivel and some trees began shedding their leave to protect the tree after calling on stored sugar. Fortunately the past two weeks have brought our area some decent rains and our trees have responded and regained their health.
I spend a lot of time in our woods and on the bike trail and it always amazes me that when the Mother tree dies, space opens up for her offspring to take hold and grow into a tall and beautiful new tree. New trees on north facing slopes do better since they have more moisture and with cooler temperatures moisture evaporates more slowly were as south facing slopes dry out quicker and usually don’t fare as well.
Mature trees also look out for one another by supplying sugar through their roots to other trees so that weak and sick trees can make it through stressful times and regain their health.
Hopefully this will give you something to think about when you look at the trees in your yard or in the woods as you travel our roads and highways. There is a lot going on.
