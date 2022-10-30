Southwestern Pennsylvania is experiencing the most spectacular Fall Foliage show in recent memory.
The peak occurred in our mountains this past week and has spread into the lower elevations where the peak is now just beginning to fade.
You may recall last year that the colors were more muted and happened much later in November. Last year we had warm, above-normal temperatures lasting until late in November and this prolonged the growing season.
The winds also had a chance to knock a lot of the leaves off the trees before the peak and this took its toll on the display. Not so this year, where we had ample rain and sunshine in September followed by lots of cool sunny days in October; just the recipe for Mother Nature to really show off her work.
I hope you had the opportunity to hike or bike a favorite trail to see the show. Lots of our more rural roads also offer an excellent opportunity to see the foliage in all its glory.
The question now on everybody’s mind is what will the coming winter be like. Will it be a mild or brutal winter?
Recent winters have trended milder, probably as a result of our warming climate but even with a mild overall winter one should be prepared for a few visits of the Polar Vortex which is responsible for transporting the cold air from Canada and the Arctic to our area.
The Climate Prediction Center, which is a part of the National Weather Service, is forecasting the continuation of a “La Nina” weather pattern. This tends to favor colder and wetter weather for the winter months over the northern tier of the United States and warmer and drier weather for the southern states.
Southwestern Pennsylvania is between these two regions and would suggest a winter with temperatures about normal and precipitation to be slightly above normal. The tricky part of this pattern is that sometimes just a few degrees difference in our temperature on an approaching storm makes the difference between just another chilly rainy day versus a cold snowy one.
The Climate scientists at the Prediction Center also feel because of the La Nina pattern that the drought being experienced in the west and southwest will continue and expand into the Mississippi Valley all the way to the Gulf Coast and eastward to the Southeast Atlantic Coast states.
Our area and much of the Middle Atlantic and New England regions should be OK from a drought standpoint.
The Climate Prediction Center is a good source if you want to get an idea of coming weather trends. They are not responsible for the day-to-day weather forecast but are good at long range weather trends. They have a great site at www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/.
These are the scientists and not the TV and weather app prophets. Their current 6-10 and 8-14 day outlook made on October 25th calls for temperatures across our area to have a 80% chance of being above normal for the 6-10 day and 60% above for the 8-14 day outlook. Rainfall is forecast to be about normal over both periods.
Since it is early and winter does not even begin until late December the Climate Prediction Center will issue an updated winter outlook on November 17th. Stay tuned.
