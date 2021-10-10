I think most folks would agree it was a great summer; plenty of beautiful sunny days and just enough rainfall to produce beautiful flowers and great local grown vegetables.
Temperatures were pleasant with lots of sunny warm days and many comfortable nights. We did see our average of 10 days of 90 degrees or better but each warm spell was followed by some comfortable refreshing cooler air from Canada that chased away any heat and humidity that wanted to overstay its visit.
Our high temperature for the summer was 93 degrees reached on June 29th and August 12th. The high in the mountains was 89 degrees. It was a great summer for outdoor activities and many visited our lakes, rivers and trails to enjoy the nice weather.
My summer days would consist of an early morning bike ride followed by an afternoon lake swim. I started noticing some discomfort in my chest area after these activities and my wife Diane suggested we visit the doctor. A stress test was scheduled and just a few minutes into the test I failed and was sent upstairs for an emergency heart procedure and then on to Pittsburgh for By-Pass surgery.
Recovery was long as I had several stays in ICU followed by several weeks in a local nursing home and now at home with visiting nurses and physical therapist. I had to learn the basics all over again, including learning to get up, take a few steps and navigate to a chair and bathroom.
Like the weather, life can take a sudden turn and being an outdoor, physical person this took me by surprise. I am expected to recover and there is talk of biking, swimming and hikes but these are still in my future.
The doctors said I am a very lucky man in that I listened to my wife about the doctor visit and the stress test. I could have easily had a heart attack, alone on the trail, or in the lake. I was also lucky that I was a physically active person and exercise five or six times a week. It’s something I live for and it saved my life.
Looking ahead, I hope to be back on the bike trail and swimming at our local YMCA. Also looking ahead as an LA NINA weather pattern is developing that should delay the fall colors as temperatures are forecast to be above normal this coming week and most of October.
The longer range influence of this weather pattern is for temperatures to be above normal also for the months of November and December.
Still time to get out and enjoy the natural beauty of our area as the leaves color up and make for a delightful period of fall weather.
