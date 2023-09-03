Much of the country experienced another scorcher of a summer.
Temperatures this past week were still above 110 degrees in much of the southwest and their summer this season could be described as brutal.
From California eastward to Florida it was just plain hot and it was that way all summer. The intense heat also dried out vegetation and many areas erupted into uncontrollable wildfires.
Here across Southwestern Pennsylvania the weather story was very different from what we saw elsewhere.
After a brief dry spell the rest of our summer was on the pleasant side with a few hot days but these were quickly followed by a refreshing cool spell with comfortable temperatures and humidity levels that chased away any hot and humid weather that tried to over stay its visit.
The weather pattern does appear to be taking a turn as the next week or so should see temperatures here to be above average and rainfall on the light side.
This pattern change looks to also bring some relief to the Southwest with cooler temperatures across Arizona, New Mexico and California, and the Mid- West, Texas and the South stay on the hot side.
As we move into September the shorter amounts of sunlight take their toll on our temperatures with September averages beginning at 82 for the high and 58 for our low.
By month’s end temperatures fall off to 71 for the high and 48 for the early morning low. Records are a high of 99 and a chilly low of 29 degrees that occurred on Sept. 25, 1983. Frost is possible near the end of the month but unlikely until later in October.
Rainfall for the month in the Uniontown area averages 3.18 inches and the record was 8.81 inches in 1950. On Sept. 20, 1956 the afternoon temperature in our city was a cold 43 degrees. No snow has ever been reported, however in nearby Indian County one inch of snow fell on a late September day in 1993.
Across Pennsylvania, September has seen a high of 106 on the 3rd in Stroudsburg and a low of 17 in Wayne County. No rain fell at Loyalhanna in 1985 and 16.13 inches accumulated at Marcus Hook in 1999.
For the most part September is a very pleasant month in our area with sunny pleasant days after some refreshing cool mornings.
Great weather to enjoy the beauty of region.
